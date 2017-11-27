Sports highlights – November 27, 2017

Kenya National 15s team looking to reclaim Africa Gold Cup

The national 15s team will start their 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign away to Morocco in June next year as they seek to clinch a spot at the 2019 World Cup. The Kenya Simbas, who will also be looking to reclaim the Africa Gold Cup that they last won in 2013, will then host Zimbabwe in Nairobi a week later after the Morocco clash before hosting neighbors Uganda on July 7. The continental showdown will then take a four-week break to allow teams compete at the Rugby World Cup Sevens that will take place from July 20-22 in San Francisco, USA.

Alexis Sanchez scores late winner securing win for Arsenal in clash against Burnley

Alexis Sanchez kept his cool to convert a penalty in second-half stoppage time to hand Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor. Arsenal won both their league games against Burnley last season thanks to injury-time winners and they did so again after James Tarkowski was penalised for a push on Aaron Ramsey. Burnley rattled the post through Johann Gudmundsson while Jack Wilshere’s deflected effort ten minutes from time was the closest Arsenal came until Sanchez sealed the win with virtually the last kick of the game.

Raheem Sterling preserves winning streak as Huddersfield fall 1-2 to Man City

Manchester City survived a scare to preserve their club record-equalling winning streak with a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium. Huddersfield had looked on course to repeat their famous victory over Manchester United when Christopher Schindler’s header deflected in off Nicolas Otamendi in first-half stoppage-time. But Raheem Sterling’s second-half cameo proved decisive as he won a penalty which Sergio Aguero converted on 47 minutes before the England international bundled home the winner with six minutes remaining.