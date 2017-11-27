News highlights

Uhuru calls for peace and unity ahead of Presidential inauguration

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged his competitors to support national unity, calling on politicians to allow the Government to embark on its developmental agenda. The Head of State was speaking when he attended a service at Huruma Redeemed Gospel Church, where he was flanked by his Deputy William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Senator Johnson Sakaja. The President has urged all Kenyans to attend his inauguration at Kasarani Stadium, not to because he won, but he says to celebrate the country’s resilience.

Mount Kenya MPs distance themselves from Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina following remarks about Kiunjuri

Sixteen MPs from the Mount Kenya region have voiced their support for Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, a few days after Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina called for his exclusion at the new cabinet. Speaking during a press briefing, the MPs – led by Laikipia West Patrick Mariru – said Maina was speaking for himself and was not representing the region. Maina had claimed that the political leadership in the region had ganged up to reject Kiunjuri’s reappointment.

UASU boss says lecturers’ strike is not yet over

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga says lecturers will only go back to work after receiving their dues. Speaking in Nakuru, Wasonga insisted that the dons do not intend to call off the strike unless the National Executive Committee and the National Delegates Council decide otherwise. Dr Wasonga said universities’ management have failed to meet the union leaders to iron out pending issues such as the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Business highlights

Village Market expansion opening to push the boundaries of retail and recreation says mall MD

The Village Market, one of Nairobi’s leading shopping and recreation spaces is targeting the County’s growing middle class with its recent expansion. The newly-expanded mall formally opened its doors to the public on Friday, with 95% occupancy throughout the shopping and recreation complex. The recently completed retail section of the mall adds 230,000 square feet of lettable space to the development’s footprint, and more than 100 new shops. “Of all our expansion projects, this is the most exciting…throughout the years, we have sought to understand the needs and desires of Nairobi and to push the boundaries of retail and recreation by introducing the most cutting- edge concepts from around the world,” said Village Market MD, Hamed Ehsani.

Sugar millers want tougher rules to counter canepoaching

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has been urged to impos stricter penalties on sugar milling firmsengaged in cane poaching. Sugar milling companies in Western Kenya want new regulations to cut losses caused by shortage of raw materials due to rampant poaching of cane. The millers have petitioned Bett to gazette new guidelines on cane poaching to streamline operations in the sugar sector and cushion farmers from losses.

Trade Ministry partners with Anti Counterfeit Agency to crack down on distributors of fake goods

Kenya’s Trade Ministry will work with the country’s Anti-Counterfeit Agency to bar the distribution of fake goods, said Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo has affirmed. Speaking at the Academy for Global Business Advancement’s 14th Annual World Congress hosted by Moi University in Eldoret, he explained that the Ministry will form a new agency as it steps up the fight against counterfeits and dumping of cheaper imports.

Sports highlights

Kenya National 15s team looking to reclaim Africa Gold Cup

The national 15s team will start their 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign away to Morocco in June next year as they seek to clinch a spot at the 2019 World Cup. The Kenya Simbas, who will also be looking to reclaim the Africa Gold Cup that they last won in 2013, will then host Zimbabwe in Nairobi a week later after the Morocco clash before hosting neighbors Uganda on July 7. The continental showdown will then take a four-week break to allow teams compete at the Rugby World Cup Sevens that will take place from July 20-22 in San Francisco, USA.

Alexis Sanchez scores late winner securing win for Arsenal in clash against Burnley

Alexis Sanchez kept his cool to convert a penalty in second-half stoppage time to hand Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor. Arsenal won both their league games against Burnley last season thanks to injury-time winners and they did so again after James Tarkowski was penalised for a push on Aaron Ramsey. Burnley rattled the post through Johann Gudmundsson while Jack Wilshere’s deflected effort ten minutes from time was the closest Arsenal came until Sanchez sealed the win with virtually the last kick of the game.

Raheem Sterling preserves winning streak as Huddersfield fall 1-2 to Man City

Manchester City survived a scare to preserve their club record-equalling winning streak with a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium. Huddersfield had looked on course to repeat their famous victory over Manchester United when Christopher Schindler’s header deflected in off Nicolas Otamendi in first-half stoppage-time. But Raheem Sterling’s second-half cameo proved decisive as he won a penalty which Sergio Aguero converted on 47 minutes before the England international bundled home the winner with six minutes remaining.