Koroga XX Edition proves to be a big hit (PHOTOS)

The XX Edition of the Koroga Festival the two-day event hosted at the Carnivore grounds celebrated the greatest African acts from around the continent, food & culture. It was the 20th, and biggest edition, plan to attend this legacy of musical celebration.
On the stage was Kenya’s Band Sauti Sol,Heavy K, with Kuika Bala and Wanluv Mcee for the day who put up a 2-hour set including engaging in a meet and greet with her fans. Check out the pics
Edwin Gitobu
You might also like
Hot Topics
Bushoke to take up farming in 2017 Veteran Bongo artiste Ruta Bushoke is set to take up farming this year a path he says is a dream come true. Bushoke
VIDEO: Eric Omondi has dramatic message for Kenyans during the elections
Elections are drawing closer and tensions may be running high. If you’ve been inundated with messages to ‘keep the peace’ they are not about to stop anytime soon. Funnyman Eric
Ask Dr X
Dear Dr X, I think I’ve had about enough of my husband. He has always had a wandering eye but I perserved in the marriage because we have small children
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!