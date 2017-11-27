Koroga XX Edition proves to be a big hit (PHOTOS)

November 27, 2017 41 Views

The XX Edition of the Koroga Festival the two-day event hosted at the Carnivore grounds celebrated the greatest African acts from around the continent, food & culture. It was the 20th, and biggest edition, plan to attend this legacy of musical celebration.

On the stage was Kenya’s Band Sauti Sol,Heavy K, with Kuika Bala and Wanluv Mcee for the day who put up a 2-hour set including engaging in a meet and greet with her fans. Check out the pics

Edwin Gitobu

Fans Show up their African-wear Design

Lenah Ambuga was all up for the day

 

