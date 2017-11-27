Evening news headlines

News highlights

Returning Officer defends Kisii Governor’s August 8 victory

Kisii County Returning Officer Sidney Namulungu has told High Court Judge Hellen Omondi that the petitioner challenging the election of Governor James Ongwae never requested for form 37As referred to in court. Namulungu who is the second respondent in the petition said that Omwanza Ombati – the advocate to the petitioner – did not attach any forms 37As which he referred to court. He told the court that the election was fair since all the agents singed the forms during the tallying. Omwanza said that in Kemoreko, Gianchanga and Oroche and other polling stations the gubernatorial candidates scored the same number of votes in a pattern which is impossible.

Interior Ministry steps up fight against varsity drug cartels

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says at least 30 individuals have been deported in the recent past over links to drug cartels operating in Kenyan universities. Matiangi made the announcement as he opened the Inter-regional Conference on Addressing and Countering the Drug Problem, in Nairobi. Matiangi reiterated that the government was fully committed to the war against drugs despite the 2017 global report indicating an upward trend in drug abuse that has consequently resulted to increased supply of illicit drugs in the country. Matiangi said the deportations were part of tough measures the government was putting in place to seal existing loopholes which have made it easier for the illegal trade to thrive.

Uganda, Israel, UK, China representatives set to grace Uhuru’s inauguration

The United States, UK and China are among countries sending representatives to Tuesday’s inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto. The UK is sending its Minister for State and International Development who is also in charge of Africa affairs while China will be represented by a special envoy. There is no confirmation yet who will represent the US in the ceremony that will be attended by 13 Heads of State including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s John Magufuli among others.

Business highlights

Construction on Ksh15 billion Kisumu brewery on schedule

Construction plans for the Kshs 15 billion Kisumu Brewery whose ground-breaking was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta in August are progressing on schedule with production set to commence next year. Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Karuku said the new plant will provide an expanded market opportunity mainly for sorghum farmers in Nyanza. The plant, she said, will be heavily reliant on sorghum among other raw materials sourced from locals.

Chinese real estate firm to set up Africa headquarters in Nairobi

China-based real estate firm Avic International is spending Ksh40.5 billion to put up its 30-floor Africa headquarters in Nairobi. Avic chief executive officer Su Tianshu said the complex located in Westlands, Nairobi, will accommodate offices, luxury apartments and a five-star hotel. Speaking during the launch of the fourth Africa Tech Challenge, Mr Tianshu said Avic had enrolled 100 interns in the civil engineering field who will be absorbed upon graduation.

Health Principal Secretary under fire for redeploying workers at the Ministry

Health Principal Secretary Julius Korir is under fire for redeploying workers at the Ministry after 26 senior Health ministry officials who were recently relocated from their Afya House offices moved to challenge the decision by Mr Korir in court, citing malice and discrimination. Korir said he acted within his power and authority without any unreasonableness, bad faith or bias. The PS said all the necessary offices were consulted and involved in the redeployment process.

Sports highlights

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku facing no disciplinary action for Gaetan Bong clash

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will face no further action for his clash with Brighton’s Gaetan Bong on Saturday. The alleged incident happened in United’s 1-0 win on Saturday, but was not seen by referee Neil Swarbrick. The Football Association referred it to three ex-Premier League referees to independently review on Monday. They each had to agree it was a sending off offence for action to be taken and that was not the case.

Mauricio Pochettino admits there is a ‘massive’ gap between Tottenham and Man City

Mauricio Pochettino admits the current gap between Tottenham and Manchester City is “massive” but he insists his side are still making steady progress as they continue their pursuit of silverware. Tottenham have struggled to keep pace with the runaway Premier League leaders in recent weeks and Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom increased the gap between Spurs and City to 13 points.

Real Madrid Forward Gareth Bale to play on Tuesday for first time in two months

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale will play for the first time in two months on Tuesday, says the Spanish club’s manager Zinedine Zidane. Bale had been out with a calf injury before suffering a thigh problem, but he will feature against third-tier Fuenlebrada in the Copa del Rey. The Wales forward, 28, has not played since Real’s 3-1 Champions League win at Borussia Dortmund on 26 September.