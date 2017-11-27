Business highlights – November 27, 2017

Village Market expansion opening to push the boundaries of retail and recreation says mall MD

The Village Market, one of Nairobi’s leading shopping and recreation spaces is targeting the County’s growing middle class with its recent expansion. The newly-expanded mall formally opened its doors to the public on Friday, with 95% occupancy throughout the shopping and recreation complex. The recently completed retail section of the mall adds 230,000 square feet of lettable space to the development’s footprint, and more than 100 new shops. “Of all our expansion projects, this is the most exciting…throughout the years, we have sought to understand the needs and desires of Nairobi and to push the boundaries of retail and recreation by introducing the most cutting- edge concepts from around the world,” said Village Market MD, Hamed Ehsani.

Sugar millers want tougher rules to counter canepoaching

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has been urged to impose stricter penalties on sugar milling firmsengaged in cane poaching. Sugar milling companies in Western Kenya want new regulations to cut losses caused by shortage of raw materials due to rampant poaching of cane. The millers have petitioned Bett to gazette new guidelines on cane poaching to streamline operations in the sugar sector and cushion farmers from losses.

Trade Ministry partners with Anti Counterfeit Agency to crack down on distributors of fake goods

Kenya’s Trade Ministry will work with the country’s Anti-Counterfeit Agency to bar the distribution of fake goods, said Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo has affirmed. Speaking at the Academy for Global Business Advancement’s 14th Annual World Congress hosted by Moi University in Eldoret, he explained that the Ministry will form a new agency as it steps up the fight against counterfeits and dumping of cheaper imports.