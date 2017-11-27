Afternoon sports highlights – November 27, 2017

Mourinho praises Romelu Lukaku’s attitude at Manchester United as striker fails to score

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists he does not care if Romelu Lukaku is struggling for goals as his relentless work rate makes up for it. The Belgium international has scored just once in his last 10 games for United, although they have continued to pick up points despite his poor form in front of goal. An Ashley Young strike looped in off Lewis Dunk as Mourinho’s side laboured to a 1-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday but the Portuguese says he is unconcerned at his striker’s current travails.

Motherwell’s Stephen Robinson fumes over penalty after Celtic win Betfred Cup final

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson claims he would rather have suffered a Betfred Cup final thrashing by Celtic than lose with the help of a controversial penalty. There was little between the teams until Parkhead winger James Forrest curled in the opener in the 49th minute but the turning point came just before the hour mark when referee Craig Thomson judged Cedric Kipre to have fouled Celtic winger Scott Sinclair inside the box.

Everton Manager says team may need to spend in January to survive

Everton may be forced to spend in the January transfer window if they are to pull themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone, says caretaker manager David Unsworth. The Toffees were soundly beaten 4-1 at Southampton on Sunday and are just two points clear of the bottom three. That is despite the club spending almost £150 million (Ksh20.7 billion) during the summer transfer window to bring in players including Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Gylfi Sigurdsson.