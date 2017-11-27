Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kiprop tells Raila to back off

Politician Bundotich Kiprop has discouraged the Raila Odinga leader from holding his won ceremony when President Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn-in on Tuesday. Kiprop, who lost the Uasin Gishu governor election in August, asked Odinga to retire in peace. He told the NASA party leader that Kenyans owe him nothing, urging Raila not to interfere with tomorrow’s proceedings.

Ex Meru Governor Peter Munya withdraws petition challenging Kiraitu Murungi’s August 8 win

Peter Munya has today applied to withdraw his petition challenging Kiraitu Murungi’s election on August 8. The former Meru Governor asked the High Court to allow him to withdraw the petition. The court gave him up to December 4 to file the application. He told journalists outside the court that this followed the unity plea by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Munya said he wanted to give Kiraitu ample time to work and develop the region.

Kenya security forces recover weapons from bombed al Shabaab camps

Security forces destroyed six al Shabaab camps last week, Operation Director Joseph Kanyiri, has said. Kanyiri, who is in charge of the Boni Enclave Campaign, said they found weapons including AK 47 rifles, items used to make bombs, food and medicine. Speaking in Lamu on Monday, Kanyiri said officers killed an unspecified number of al Shabaab militants as they bombed their camps inside the forest. He said many other militants escaped with gunshot wounds.

Business highlights

Britam Asset Managers scoops 14 out o 15 accolades at Think Business Awards

Financial services group, Britam Asset Managers scooped 14 out of the 15 awards up for grabs during the 9th edition of the Think Business Investment Awards 2017 held in Nairobi. During the awards, the company took home the Overall Fund Manager of the Year, Fund Manager of the Year – Pensions; Fund Manager of the year, Money Market, Fund Manager of the year – Equity; and Fund Manager of the Year – Fixed Income The company was named the overall winner in all but one of the awards listed under two categories, namely the Collective Investment Scheme Award and the Fund Managers / Investment Award.

Homa Bay owes contractors and suppliers over Ksh400 million in unpaid bills, says AG Ouko

Homa Bay owes contractors and suppliers an estimated Ksh466.7 million in unpaid bills for the financial year that ended on July 30, 2016, Auditor General Edward Ouko’s has confirmed in a report for the 2015/16 financial year. The AG stated that the department of finance and economic planning had an allocation of Ksh7,953,200 for development . But it spent Ksh183,030,172, bringing the unplanned expenditure figure to Ksh175,076,972. Ouko also raised questions about installation of solar flood lights,construction of two bio toilets and renovation of the Homa Bay slaughter house.

Jambojet to launch flights to Uganda and Tanzania in 2018

Low-cost carrier, Jambojet is set to launch flights to Tanzania and Uganda by February next year, kicking off its regional expansion plan designed to see the low-cost carrier fly to 16 new routes. The Transport ministry said it had applied for permission for the budget airline, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, to fly to the countries.

Sports highlights

Mourinho praises Romelu Lukaku’s attitude at Manchester United as striker fails to score

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists he does not care if Romelu Lukaku is struggling for goals as his relentless work rate makes up for it. The Belgium international has scored just once in his last 10 games for United, although they have continued to pick up points despite his poor form in front of goal. An Ashley Young strike looped in off Lewis Dunk as Mourinho’s side laboured to a 1-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday but the Portuguese says he is unconcerned at his striker’s current travails.

Motherwell’s Stephen Robinson fumes over penalty after Celtic win Betfred Cup final

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson claims he would rather have suffered a Betfred Cup final thrashing by Celtic than lose with the help of a controversial penalty. There was little between the teams until Parkhead winger James Forrest curled in the opener in the 49th minute but the turning point came just before the hour mark when referee Craig Thomson judged Cedric Kipre to have fouled Celtic winger Scott Sinclair inside the box.

Everton Manager says team may need to spend in January to survive

Everton may be forced to spend in the January transfer window if they are to pull themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone, says caretaker manager David Unsworth. The Toffees were soundly beaten 4-1 at Southampton on Sunday and are just two points clear of the bottom three. That is despite the club spending almost £150 million (Ksh20.7 billion) during the summer transfer window to bring in players including Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Gylfi Sigurdsson.