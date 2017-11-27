Afternoon business highlights – November 27, 2017

Britam Asset Managers scoops 14 out o 15 accolades at Think Business Awards

Financial services group, Britam Asset Managers scooped 14 out of the 15 awards up for grabs during the 9th edition of the Think Business Investment Awards 2017 held in Nairobi. During the awards, the company took home the Overall Fund Manager of the Year, Fund Manager of the Year – Pensions; Fund Manager of the year, Money Market, Fund Manager of the year – Equity; and Fund Manager of the Year – Fixed Income The company was named the overall winner in all but one of the awards listed under two categories, namely the Collective Investment Scheme Award and the Fund Managers / Investment Award.

Homa Bay owes contractors and suppliers an estimated Ksh466.7 million in unpaid bills for the financial year that ended on July 30, 2016, Auditor General Edward Ouko’s has confirmed in a report for the 2015/16 financial year. The AG stated that the department of finance and economic planning had an allocation of Ksh7,953,200 for development . But it spent Ksh183,030,172, bringing the unplanned expenditure figure to Ksh175,076,972. Ouko also raised questions about installation of solar flood lights,construction of two bio toilets and renovation of the Homa Bay slaughter house.

Low-cost carrier, Jambojet is set to launch flights to Tanzania and Uganda by February next year, kicking off its regional expansion plan designed to see the low-cost carrier fly to 16 new routes. The Transport ministry said it had applied for permission for the budget airline, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, to fly to the countries.