Afternoon business highlights – November 27, 2017

Britam Asset Managers scoops 14 out o 15 accolades at Think Business Awards
Financial services group, Britam Asset Managers scooped 14 out of the 15 awards up for grabs during the 9th edition of the Think Business Investment Awards 2017 held in Nairobi. During the awards, the company took home the Overall Fund Manager of the Year, Fund Manager of the Year – Pensions; Fund Manager of the year, Money Market, Fund Manager of the year – Equity; and Fund Manager of the Year – Fixed Income The company was named the overall winner in all but one of the awards listed under two categories, namely the Collective Investment Scheme Award and the Fund Managers / Investment Award.
Homa Bay owes contractors and suppliers over Ksh400 million in unpaid bills, says AG Ouko
Homa Bay owes contractors and suppliers an estimated Ksh466.7 million in unpaid bills for the financial year that ended on July 30, 2016, Auditor General Edward Ouko’s has confirmed in a report for the 2015/16 financial year. The AG stated that the department of finance and economic planning had an allocation of Ksh7,953,200 for development . But it spent Ksh183,030,172, bringing the unplanned expenditure figure to Ksh175,076,972. Ouko also raised questions about installation of solar flood lights,construction of two bio toilets and renovation of the Homa Bay slaughter house.
Jambojet to launch flights to Uganda and Tanzania in 2018
Low-cost carrier, Jambojet is set to launch flights to Tanzania and Uganda by February next year, kicking off its regional expansion plan designed to see the low-cost carrier fly to 16 new routes. The Transport ministry said it had applied for permission for the budget airline, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, to fly to the countries.
Detained lawmakers to preach peace, push for reforms: The eight legislatures detained in police cells on charges of hate speech have vowed to preach peace and unity across the country
At least 5.85 million businesses operating without licenses, KNBS report reveals
A photograph made available on 23 February 2016 shows boda boda, the local name of motorcycle taxi, drivers and their customers cruise without helmets in Kampala, Uganda, 17 February
Graft devolved to counties, EACC survey shows Corruption is taking root in counties, according to a survey done by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). The survey that targeted 39
