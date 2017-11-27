Newspaper summaries – November 27, 2017

Daily Nation

Sh110m tunnel to keep MPs from pesky constituents

The construction of a Sh110 million tunnel to protect MPs from intrusive constituents begins this week. The tunnel, which is expected to be complete by May, will link Parliament with County Hall and the MPs’ Sh5.8 billion office block across the road. Parliamentary Service Commission secretary Jeremiah Nyegenye said the tunnel was one of the measures undertaken by Parliament to reduce traffic in the area when the 27-storey office block is built.

Tight security in tense, final hours to oath

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in for a second and final term Tuesday in an elaborate judicial and military ceremony amid massive security. The presence of a dozen, possibly more, heads of state and government, among them Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has necessitated a massive security operation involving the closure of many city roads and estimated to cost Sh250 million.

15 Migori MCAs in hospital in Mombasa after cholera scare

ifteen members of the Migori County Assembly and some county staff were rushed to various private hospitals in Mombasa County on Sunday after a cholera scare. They were suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting. Other MCAs also rushed to hospital for vaccination against cholera due to an outbreak that has so far killed four people in Mombasa.

The Standard

President-elect Uhuru holds out olive branch to Opposition

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reached out to the Opposition with an apparent call for dialogue. This is despite the hard-line position by National Super Alliance (NASA) that it does not recognise him as the legitimate leader despite the Supreme Court upholding Uhuru’s victory. Speaking ahead of his inauguration scheduled for tomorrow in Nairobi, Uhuru asked the Opposition to save Kenyans the disharmony of political confrontation, adding the country should now come together after the elections.

MPs tell off Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina for asking the President to sack Devolution CS Kiunjuri

The controversy stirred by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s expected new Cabinet raged on Sunday when 15 MPs from Mount Kenya region defended Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri. In a joint statement, the MPs told off Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina for asking the President to sack Mr Kiunjuri on claims that he had fallen out with the region’s leaders.

Leaders say current divisions could hamper development as they urge Uhuru to focus on Unity

Leaders in Nakuru County have asked President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta to prioritise reconciliation when he assumes office tomorrow. The leaders said although elections were concluded peacefully, the country seemed to be divided along political and tribal lines and that was not healthy for implementation of his development agenda.

Business Daily

County politics now threaten to dim Vision 2030

Kenya’s Vision 2030 is facing serious headwinds. The team in charge of the ambitious long-term plan that got its feet during President Mwai Kibaki’s regime has said it is facing a number of hurdles in implementing its projects in some counties. The secretariat in charge of the 20-year plan said on Friday that some counties were not implementing projects that are supposed to ensure the success of the economic blueprint.

Kenya Power defaults Sh6bn KenGen bill

Kenya Power defaulted paying Sh6.4 billion it owes KenGen for electricity delivered in the year ending June, prompting the intervention of top Energy ministry officials. The electricity distributor failed to pay the bill within the required 40-day credit window in line with their contract, exposing KenGen to credit risk, according to financial statements for the year ending June 2017. Kenya Power buys electricity from the State-owned KenGen and independent producers for onward sale to homes and businesses.

Auditor unearths Sh362m wastage in Masinde Muliro University

A damning audit report has put Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology on the spot for irregular expenditure of funds amounting to Sh362 million in the year to June 2016. Auditor-General Edward Ouko accuses the Kakamega-based institution of having entered into huge illegal contract variations, irregular procurement, failing to present cash books for audit and keeping cash unbanked and unaccounted for contrary to proper accounting procedures.

The Star

Health cash incentive for poor on the cards

Poor Kenyans could soon receive incentives, including money and goods, whenever they seek health services. The Ministry of Health has proposed the programme in places, including Northern Kenya, where locals have largely shunned hospital services such as immunisation and delivery, yet the government has improved facilities and made them free. Health workers will also be rewarded when they achieve performance targets, such as immunising a certain percentage of children in a given area.

Heavy rains ‘will not stop’ the spread of armyworm

Scientists have cautioned farmers that the deadly fall army worm may continue to attack, despite the heavy rains. Researchers from the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation had early this year assured farmers the rains could suppress or reduce the army worm infestation. The pest has been reported to have attacked the short rains maize crop in South Rift, Nyanza, Mt Kenya and Western counties. Lilian Kirimi, a senior research fellow at Tegemeo Institute, said the destructive pest will lead to almost 100 per cent damage to the crop in the counties that enjoy two seasons of maize in a year.

Faceoff as cops ban NASA city prayer meeting

A major showdown looms tomorrow between the opposition NASA and the police over a planned parallel prayer event to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s swearing-in. The police yesterday vowed that they will not allow the rally to go on, a situation that is likely to be a replica of the recent running battles between NASA supporters welcoming their leader Raila Odinga at the airport from his US visit and the police, after warning the opposition against holding the procession.