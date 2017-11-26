News headlines

News highlights

Motorists and troublemakers warned as police move to beef up security along major roads ahead of Uhuru’s inauguration

Police will beef up security along Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, Museum Hill all the way to Junction of Limuru and Professor Wangari Maathai road and Thika Super Highway up to Kasarani stadium. The routes have been designated as red zones during the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on Tuesday next week. Nairobi Police boss Japheth Koome urged motorists to avoid the areas, adding that “anyone causing trouble along the red zones will be firmly dealt with.”

Mudavadi tells MPs to boycott Uhuru cabinet vetting

National Super Alliance party leaders have asked MPs to boycott the vetting of cabinet members who will serve in Jubilee’s second term.”We recognise Raila as the legitimate president of Kenya and as sovereign people we will see to it that they assume office,” Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi said during a NASA strategy meeting in Machakos on Saturday. “We know that on August 8, Kenyans voted for Raila who emerged winner. Raila and Kalonzo won that election. What we have done will always be in the framework of the constitution,” he added.

Government to distribute text books directly to public schools as Education Ministry cracks down on cartels

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says the government will start distributing text books directly to public schools from 2018 in a bid to bar cartels and middlemen who collude with school heads to skim funds from the current distribution system. “I don’t think my conscience will allow me to live a lie and to see the kind of theft that has gone on in the text book racketeering in public schools system. We will fight it with everything we have,” the CS said.

Business highlights

Africa Capital Works Fund wins Ksh1.5 billion AfDB equity investment

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a US$15 million (Ksh1.5 billion) equity participation in Africa Capital Works Fund.The investment will finance Sub Saharan Africa’s mid-market companies in strategically selected sectors that offer the potential to be transformed into local and regional industry champions, over a longer than usual ownership period.Launched by the independent alternative asset manager, Capitalworks Group, is a US$300 million (Ksh31 billion) fund, targeting institutional and professional investors across the continent.

SMEs keeping economy afloat, says CBK

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been the foundation of Kenya’s resilient economy amidst a prolonged and precarious political process.Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr. Patrick Njoroge, says the services sectors of wholesale & retail, transport & storage and real estate have exhibited strong growth to counter the sluggish performance of manufacturing and agriculture. He described them as the backbone of the economy’s resilience and recovery.

NSSF loses Ksh10 billion at NSE

The value of investments by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) at the Nairobi Securities Exchange declined by Ksh10 billion in 2016, attributed to the bear run experienced during the year. NSSF officials said the value of the Fund’s stake in different firms listed at the Nairobi bourse dropped as the share price of the companies declined.

Sports highlights

Newcastle fall 0-3 to Watford despite home field advantage

Watford swept aside an out-of-form Newcastle with a 3 to nothing victory at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday.Rafa Benitez’s side have now lost their last four top-flight games – scoring just once – as the Hornets continued to impress under Marco Silva.Will Hughes was on the scoresheet for a second successive Premier League game and opened the scoring for Watford, before Magpies defender DeAndre Yedlin poked the ball into the back of his own net on the stroke of half-time.

Jurgen Klopp frustrated by failure to make change in Liverpool draw

Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated after being unable to make a substitution before Chelsea scored their equaliser against Liverpool on Saturday.Leading 1-0 late in the game at Anfield, the hosts were looking to make a change with Adam Lallana ready to be introduced for his first appearance of the season.However, even though the ball did go out of play with Lallana seemingly ready to come on, they did not make the switch before Willian levelled in the 85th minute.

Barcelona Forward Lionel Messi signs new deal until 2021

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi said he had moved closer to his “dream” of “finishing my career at home” after signing a new contract, with the buyout clause raised to 700 million euros (Ksh86.3 billion).Messi’s new deal will expire after the 2020-21 campaign. The 30-year-old had one year remaining on his old contract.The Argentine international, a five time Ballon d’Or winner, has scored 523 goals in 602 appearances for Barca.