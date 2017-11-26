Family Bank awards 24 entrepreneurs with free membership to the Business Club

Family Bank has awarded 24 entrepreneurs who recently graduated from Mount Kenya University with free membership to its Business Club.

The young entrepreneurs, who are graduates of the university’s Graduates Enterprise Academy (GEA), are in the early stages of their businesses and have benefited immensely from mentorship sessions on best business practices, business funding and growth conducted by staff from the Bank led by Managing Director Dr. David Thuku.

“We are very proud to welcome you as members of the Family Bank Business Club and we are confident that your businesses will benefit immensely by being part of this community of business owners from different backgrounds,”

said Family Bank Business Club Manager Jacqueline Karita at a function held at the university’s Nairobi campus yesterday (Saturday 25th November 2017).

As members of the Family Bank Business Club, the entrepreneurs will benefit from seminars that help bolster business skills. They include topics such as digital marketing, managing statuary requirements, and business succession plan amoung others.

They will also benefit from networking with established business owners and exposure through International trips where they have interacted with the business community conducting similar businesses in those established economies. They have recently visited Europe, the US, China and Israel where those in farming benefited immensely from exposure.

The beneficiaries run businesses that cuts across all sectors including provision of healthcare services, commodity trade, property development, events management and car wash business amoung others.

“These sessions have been eye opening and have taught me a lot. I am now a member of the Business Club and I will make it a platform to propel my business,”

said Peter Buluma, the proprietor of Royal Cleaners, after a training session conducted by Family Bank Sector Head for SME Collins Otieno.

His sentiments were also echoed by Naomi Mwendwa who runs Umoja Stores in Meru specializing in selling grain and produce who challenged Family Bank to open a branch at Namanga border.