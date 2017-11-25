News headlines

News highlights

Raila calls Jubilee a crazy regime, says Uhuru’s administration is at war with its own citizens

Opoosition leader Raila Odinga has described the Jubilee Party as a regime that has gone crazy and one that is at war with its own citizens. Speaking at the Laico Regency hotel during a fund raiser for those who lost their lives at a march to welcome him as he returned from the United States, Raila condemned the Jubilee Party for what he has occasionally termed as the senseless killing of young people.

Former Embu Senator says his votes were stolen in gubernatorial race



Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, who vied for the position of area Governor on August 8,says his votes were stolen and added to his rival’s tally. On Friday, Kivuti testified in an election petition challenging Governor Martin Wambora,who won the race. Kivuti said independent calculations indicated that he garnered 97,288 votes, against Wambora’s 96,717 and that the final results were manipulated to deny him victory.

We will not be divided, ex Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Magelo tells supporters

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Magelo has called on the members of the Maasai community shun leaders who are out to divide them. On Friday, Magelo asked the community to respect Monday’s Supreme Court ruling, which upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election. He said he and his supporters will not tolerate divisive rhetoric adding that the country should be focused on reconciliation.

Business highlights

New Kisumu port to support economic growth across East and Central Africa

Kenya’s government is set to construct a port in Kisumu to serve Uganda and Tanzania as part of the second phase of the standard gauge railway, Kenya Railways officials have confirmed. The company’s Managing Director Atanas Maina said the port will open up the region and support economic growth across East and Central Africa.

Uhuru meets with UNCTAD boss to discuss Kenya’s development agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta has chaired the fourth meeting with his economic team ahead of his inauguration on Tuesday. President Kenyatta also held talks with Mukhisa Kituyi, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), at a separate meeting at the Treasury. The meeting, which was held on Friday, forms part of the President’s ongoing consultations before he outlines his transformative agenda for his second term in office that is geared towards sustaining the country’s development momentum.

New currency notes to be rolled out in six months

Kenya’s new generation currency notes will be issued within the next six months, the Central Bank has confirmed. Ina statement, CBK Governord Dr. Patrick Njoroge said the regulator is moving ahead with the production and issuance of the new generation currency consistent with the constitution. The Central Bankis expected to issue the new currency sometime in the second quarter of 2018.

Sports highlights

Herman Humwa and Willy Ambaka join Kenya Sevens squad ahead of HSBC World Series in Dubai

Coach Innocent Simiyu has included Kenya Harlequin loose forward Herman Humwa in the Shujaa squad heading to the HSBC Sevens World Series season opening Dubai 7s set for December 1-2. Simiyu has also included Willy Ambaka who will make his first appearance since returning from New Zealand’s Manawatu where he played in the Mitre Cup. Ambaka was last in action at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

England whiz past Bosnia-Herzegovina with 4-0 win

England made it two wins out of two in World Cup qualifying as they easily beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in Walsall.Captain Steph Houghton scored twice, adding a 54th-minute free-kick to her 19th-minute headed opener.Nikita Parris headed home the second from Toni Duggan’s cross 42 seconds after the break, while Fran Kirby’s penalty completed the scoring late on.

West Ham still in relegation zone despite earning point against Leicester

Manager David Moyes felt West Ham’s crowd played a big part as the Hammers came from behind to earn a point against Leicester in his first home game in charge. The score ended 1-1. West Ham, roared on by the home fans, were the better side after the interval but could not force a second goal. They remain in the relegation zone but are now level on points with 17th-placed West Brom, while Leicester move above Newcastle United into 11th.