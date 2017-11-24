Sports highlights – November 24, 2017

Kenya’s Lilian Kasait gearing up for African cross-country championships in Algeria
Kenya’s Lilian Kasait has showed her confidence in winning the fifth African cross-country championships 2018 in Algeria. Kasait, who was third at this year’s World Cross Country Championships, her debut season as a senior, said the continental championships and the Commonwealth Games will be the two events she needs to focus on in 2018. The 20-year-old hopes she will have the breath to withstand the challenge from seasoned runners like Alice Aprot, the silver medalist in World cross and Agnes Tirop.
Arsenal clinch top spot in Europa League group despite 1-0 defeat in clash against Cologne
Arsenal suffered their first Europa League defeat of the season as Cologne kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-0 victory on Thursday. The Gunners, who had already qualified for the knockout phase, needed just a point in Germany to secure their passage into the next round as group winners.
Everton fall 1-5 to Atalanta
Everton’s disastrous Europa League campaign reached a new low as Atalanta secured a thumping 5-1 win at Goodison Park. Bryan Cristante broke the deadlock before Joel Robles saved a penalty from Alejandro Gomez, but Cristante headed the Italians further in front at the near post. Sandro Ramirez reduced the deficit with a fierce low drive into the corner but Everton fell apart in the closing stages as substitute Robin Gosens volleyed in Atalanta’s third.
You might also like
Top stories from X News global partners
Financial Times Almost all US equity funds lag behind benchmark: Nine out of ten US equity funds failed to beat the market over the past year, according to a new study
News highlights-April 7 2017 NASA principals set for retreat to name flag bearer
NASA principals set for retreat to name flag bearer Opposition leaders under the National Super Alliance (NASA) are set to go for a retreat next week to decide on who
Sports headlines-March 9 2017 Barcelona stage greatest UCL comeback of all time
Barcelona stage greatest UCL comeback of all time Barcelona made Champions League history by becoming the first team to overturn a first-leg 4-0 deficit and knock out Paris St-Germain to
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!