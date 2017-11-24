Sports highlights – November 24, 2017

Kenya’s Lilian Kasait gearing up for African cross-country championships in Algeria

Kenya’s Lilian Kasait has showed her confidence in winning the fifth African cross-country championships 2018 in Algeria. Kasait, who was third at this year’s World Cross Country Championships, her debut season as a senior, said the continental championships and the Commonwealth Games will be the two events she needs to focus on in 2018. The 20-year-old hopes she will have the breath to withstand the challenge from seasoned runners like Alice Aprot, the silver medalist in World cross and Agnes Tirop.

Arsenal clinch top spot in Europa League group despite 1-0 defeat in clash against Cologne

Arsenal suffered their first Europa League defeat of the season as Cologne kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-0 victory on Thursday. The Gunners, who had already qualified for the knockout phase, needed just a point in Germany to secure their passage into the next round as group winners.

Everton fall 1-5 to Atalanta

Everton’s disastrous Europa League campaign reached a new low as Atalanta secured a thumping 5-1 win at Goodison Park. Bryan Cristante broke the deadlock before Joel Robles saved a penalty from Alejandro Gomez, but Cristante headed the Italians further in front at the near post. Sandro Ramirez reduced the deficit with a fierce low drive into the corner but Everton fell apart in the closing stages as substitute Robin Gosens volleyed in Atalanta’s third.