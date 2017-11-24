Newspaper summaries – November 24, 2017

Daily Nation

Nasa MPs paralyse Parliament committees

Opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) has defied Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka’s directive that they submit names of its members who will sit in the various committees, pointing to continued paralysis of House business next week. Mr Lusaka on Thursday said he had not received any names from Nasa, three days after the November 20 deadline lapsed.

All KCPE candidates to join Form One in free secondary plan

All the 993,718 candidates who sat this year’s primary leaving examination are expected to join Form One when the free day secondary school education begins in January. The government had targeted to have 903,200 students join public secondary schools and 100,356 enrol in private schools, going by the 1,003,556 pupils who registered for the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

20 heads of State expected at Uhuru’s inauguration

The government on Thursday said 20 heads of State had confirmed their attendance of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, which has been gazetted as a public holiday. Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe however, failed to provide the list of the heads of State who had confirmed their attendance, promising to give a full briefing Friday regarding the ceremony.

The Standard

NASA to hold rally on Tuesday

Today (Friday, November 24) marks the beginning of a series of activities planned by the Opposition led by Raila Odinga. This will culminate in a public rally on Tuesday parallel to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration. National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have organised a meeting at Uhuru Park next Tuesday when the swearing-in of President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will be underway at the Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani.

New hope for an end to university teachers’ strike

Public universities could resume learning next week after the Government authorised the release of Sh5.2 billion to pay striking workers. The Standard Thursday established the National Treasury was working on a payment plan that would see an initial Sh2.1 billion released to cater for the lecturers’ salary arrears accrued for the past five months.

President Uhuru pledges to focus on value addition of cash crops

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to spend his last term in office focusing on value addition of cash crops. Uhuru said his government wants to boost earnings that come from the produce. The head State was speaking at the Thiba Dam site in Kabare ward, Kirinyaga County, yesterday, when he commissioned a Sh19 billion project.

The Star

Uhuru to sack ministers in big clear-out

President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning a major cleaning out of his 19-member Cabinet and creation of a fresh 22-member team. The President met most of his Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries on Wednesday and told them to their face that most will exit after his second term begins. Uhuru will be sworn in on Tuesday next week and on the same day is expected to reveal his vision for the country.

Avoid hugging or holding wildlife when taking selfies, Kenyans warned

Conservationists have warned Kenyans against taking inapproporate selfies with wild animals. Kenya is listed among top 20 countries with inappropriate wildlife selfies, the conservationists said yesterday at Silver Spring Hotel during the launch of Wildlife Selfies report. The report warned against the increasing use of animals as photo props for wildlife selfies. Pictures taken by people while hugging and holding wild animals are classified as bad selfies. Other countries that featured prominently on the list included the US, Tanzania and South Africa.

A court’s decision should only please Constitution – Lenaola

Judges have been urged to jealously guard the independence of the courts, despite criticism and attacks. Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola yesterday said the verbal attacks immediately after the nullification of the August 8 presidential election undermine the courts’ independence.He said a court decision should not please the system but the Constitution under which judges took an oath.

Business Daily

NSE gains Sh70 billion as political temperature cools

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) rallied to a three-month high in a week of relative calm that followed the Supreme Court’s Monday decision to confirm Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the October 26 repeat presidential election. Market data showed that total investor wealth or market capitalisation increased Sh70 billion as investors rushed in to take positions after months of political turmoil. The NSE All Share Index, which tracks the performance of all listed stocks at the bourse stood at 167 points Thursday, its highest level since the end of August.

Clearing agents blame tough KRA rules for slow port operations

Clearing and forwarding agents have blamed non-tariff barriers for slow movement of cargo at the Mombasa port. They say the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) introduced new procedures at the key infrastructure that have now become an impediment to trade. According to the lobby, although the political impasse between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga that lasted more than three months was partly to blame for slow movement of goods from the port, there were more underlying issues.

Red Cross branch denies it is broke

The Kenya Red Cross Society has come out to reassure the public of the charity’s capacity to perform its duties amid claims of a cash crunch at its Nyeri branch. The agency’s central region manager, Gitonga Mugambi, dismissed the claims saying the organisation is adequately resourced to carry out disaster intervention in the devolved unit.