News headlines

News highlights

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wants petition challenging his election dismissed

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko now wants a petition challenging his election struck out. The County boss has through an application due for hearing on December 4 urged presiding judge Msagha Mbogholi to dismiss it as defective for failure to include his deputy Polycarp Igathe.The Governor has faulted the petition for failing to indicate Okoth’s name and address of service in violation of 2017 election rules.

Cholera outbreak not yet contained as new cases reported in Mombasa

Mombasa Health Executive Hazel Koitaba has confirmed the death of two cholera patients and the admission of two people suspected to have the disease. Koitaba said 25 cases have been reported so far and that 80 sick people will be checked. The two people are from Kilifi and Kwale, she told journalists at the public health department’s office in the county on Thursday. Patients have been isolated in Majengo, Portreitz and Utange health facilities. Mwembe tayari health facility was reopened today after about a year so the 25 patients can be treated there.

County workers arrested for attempting to steal Ksh2.5 million from taxpayers

Five Nairobi County workers Friday expected in court after they were arrested Thursday evening for attempted fraud. According to police, four cashiers at the Nairobi County government and a manager of a Matatu Sacco used fake documents as they tried to defraud the County of Ksh2.5 million. Police say they are expected in court to face charges of conspiracy to defraud the county of the cash. They say the cashiers had pocketed the money to issue the Sacco seasonal parking tickets for 20 vehicles. The county loses millions of shillings monthly through fraud and a special team is investigating the cases of fraud at City Hall.

Business highlights

Central Bank retains base rate at 10%

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Thursday retained the base lending rate at 10 percent providing relief for millions of borrowers. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) says inflationary pressures in the economy were muted, and inflation is expected to continue to decline in the short term The Committee noted that despite the effects of the drought experienced in the first half of 2017, and the prolonged elections in the second half of the year, economic growth has remained resilient.

Kenya Power spends Ksh15.6 billion on locally made materials in bid to boost home-grown businesses

Kenya Power has spent over Ksh15.6 billion on locally-manufactured materials during the financial year to June 30, 2017. The utility firm’s spending on local materials now reaches 70% of all supplies procured, inching closer to the 80% target. Speaking during the Kenya Manufacturing Summit & Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the company’s General Manager for Customer Service, Eng. Peter Mwichigi said that Kenya Power has over been increasingly engaging local manufacturers.

Urban Roads Authority begins Ngong Road upgrade

The left hand side of Ngong Road from City Mortuary roundabout to the Kenya National Library has been for two weeks starting today, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has said. KURA issued a notice of temporary closure of the section to facilitate the ongoing works of dualling of the road. The Authority has advised motorists to use alternative routes. KURA officials said the closure will affect traffic accessing the road at City Mortuary roundabout via Valley Road.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Lilian Kasait gearing up for African cross-country championships in Algeria

Kenya’s Lilian Kasait has showed her confidence in winning the fifth African cross-country championships 2018 in Algeria. Kasait, who was third at this year’s World Cross Country Championships, her debut season as a senior, said the continental championships and the Commonwealth Games will be the two events she needs to focus on in 2018. The 20-year-old hopes she will have the breath to withstand the challenge from seasoned runners like Alice Aprot, the silver medalist in World cross and Agnes Tirop.

Arsenal clinch top spot in Europa League group despite 1-0 defeat in clash against Cologne

Arsenal suffered their first Europa League defeat of the season as Cologne kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-0 victory on Thursday. The Gunners, who had already qualified for the knockout phase, needed just a point in Germany to secure their passage into the next round as group winners.

Everton fall 1-5 to Atalanta

Everton’s disastrous Europa League campaign reached a new low as Atalanta secured a thumping 5-1 win at Goodison Park. Bryan Cristante broke the deadlock before Joel Robles saved a penalty from Alejandro Gomez, but Cristante headed the Italians further in front at the near post. Sandro Ramirez reduced the deficit with a fierce low drive into the corner but Everton fell apart in the closing stages as substitute Robin Gosens volleyed in Atalanta’s third.