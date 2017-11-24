Business highlights – November 24, 2017

Central Bank retains base rate at 10%

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Thursday retained the base lending rate at 10 percent providing relief for millions of borrowers. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) says inflationary pressures in the economy were muted, and inflation is expected to continue to decline in the short term The Committee noted that despite the effects of the drought experienced in the first half of 2017, and the prolonged elections in the second half of the year, economic growth has remained resilient.

Kenya Power spends Ksh15.6 billion on locally made materials in bid to boost home-grown businesses

Kenya Power has spent over Ksh15.6 billion on locally-manufactured materials during the financial year to June 30, 2017. The utility firm’s spending on local materials now reaches 70% of all supplies procured, inching closer to the 80% target. Speaking during the Kenya Manufacturing Summit & Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the company’s General Manager for Customer Service, Eng. Peter Mwichigi said that Kenya Power has over been increasingly engaging local manufacturers.

Urban Roads Authority begins Ngong Road upgrade

The left hand side of Ngong Road from City Mortuary roundabout to the Kenya National Library has been for two weeks starting today, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has said. KURA issued a notice of temporary closure of the section to facilitate the ongoing works of dualling of the road. The Authority has advised motorists to use alternative routes. KURA officials said the closure will affect traffic accessing the road at City Mortuary roundabout via Valley Road.