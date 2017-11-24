Afternoon sports highlights – November 24, 2017

Man City defender Eliaquim Mangala may leave the team in January

Eliaquim Mangala admits he could leave Manchester City in January. The Frenchman has made just five appearances in all competitions this season after failing to secure a move away from the Etihad last summer. Man City Manager Pep Guardiola has preferred Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones at the heart of his defence this term. But an injury to the latter, as well as Kompany’s general lack of fitness, means Mangala could now be set for a run in City’s title-chasing XI.

Ostersunds qualify for knockout stage of Europa League for the first time

Swedish side Ostersunds have qualified for the knockout stage of a European competition for the first time. They took the lead in the Europa League Group J match with Zorya Luhansk thanks to an own goal by Dmytro Grechyshkin. Swedish-born Iranian midfielder Saman Ghoddos sealed his side’s place in the last 32 with a long-range strike.

Everton Europa League loss to Atalanta was a painful experience, says Manager David Unsworth

Everton’s 5-1 Europa League loss to Atalanta leaves “a bad taste in the mouth” of their supporters, says caretaker manager David Unsworth. Just 17,431 turned up at Goodison Park to watch the Blues suffer a humiliating defeat in the final home group game of this season’s failed European campaign. It leaves them bottom of Group E with just one point from five games.