Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru is fit to lead the country, says former President Daniel Arap Moi

President Uhuru Kenyatta is fit to lead the country and will unite Kenyans following the prolonged elections, former President Daniel Arap Moi has said. The country’s second President asked the NASA coalition to respect democracy and work with the government in restoring the country.

Elections are over, it’s time to move on DP Ruto tells politicians

Deputy President Ruto has called on Kenyans to build bridges of friendship and partnership that would support nation building. “The time for political competition is over. We are now in a new chapter where we need to work together and transform the lives of Kenyans,” said Ruto who was speaking at the commissioning of Thiba Dam on Thursday. “The period of politicking is now behind us, it’s time to unite and build together a nation that we all believe in and move on,” the Deputy President added.

More than 80% of election petitions heard by Judges have been dismissed, Judiciary says

As many as 88% of election petitions heard by Judges have been dismissed, David Majanja, Vice Chairman of the Judiciary Committee on Elections has confirmed. The Courts have heard and determined 50 out of 308 election and party-list petitions. A summary released this week shows that 44 cases were dismissed by the High Court and magistrate courts.

Business highlights

Shauri Moyo traders receive Ksh1.2 million donation to cater for losses suffered during looting spree

49 Shauri Moyo/Jogoo Road small-scale traders have received a Ksh1.2 million donation from Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko. The traders last week incurred losses amounting to over Ksh5 million after their businesses were looted by a crowd following demonstrations last Friday.

SA now biggest exporter of goods to Kenya

South Africa’s imports to Kenya grew by Ksh11 billion in the first eight months of the year that saw Africa’s most industrialised economy overtake the United States in sales to Kenya. South Africa sold goods worth Ksh42.7 billion to Nairobi in the eight-month period, a 34% growth from Ksh31.7 billion in a similar period a year earlier. The faster growth in sales saw Pretoria displace the US to emerge sixth biggest seller of commodities to Kenya.

High Court suspends Nakumatt proceedings

The High Court has suspended the Nakumatt Holdings suit proceedings after it received an order from the Court of Appeal. Justice Joseph Onguto granted the application after Garden City Retail Limited applied to be enjoined in the matter as one of the creditors. Last week, Justice Onguto defied the orders and gave a ruling on Nakumatt operating under administration where he rejected their application. He said he defied the order citing errors in the names of the judge bench hearing the Garden City suit.

Sports highlights

Man City defender Eliaquim Mangala may leave the team in January

Eliaquim Mangala admits he could leave Manchester City in January. The Frenchman has made just five appearances in all competitions this season after failing to secure a move away from the Etihad last summer. Man City Manager Pep Guardiola has preferred Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones at the heart of his defence this term. But an injury to the latter, as well as Kompany’s general lack of fitness, means Mangala could now be set for a run in City’s title-chasing XI.

Ostersunds qualify for knockout stage of Europa League for the first time

Swedish side Ostersunds have qualified for the knockout stage of a European competition for the first time. They took the lead in the Europa League Group J match with Zorya Luhansk thanks to an own goal by Dmytro Grechyshkin. Swedish-born Iranian midfielder Saman Ghoddos sealed his side’s place in the last 32 with a long-range strike.

Everton Europa League loss to Atalanta was a painful experience, says Manager David Unsworth

Everton’s 5-1 Europa League loss to Atalanta leaves “a bad taste in the mouth” of their supporters, says caretaker manager David Unsworth. Just 17,431 turned up at Goodison Park to watch the Blues suffer a humiliating defeat in the final home group game of this season’s failed European campaign. It leaves them bottom of Group E with just one point from five games.