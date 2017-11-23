Sports highlights – November 23, 2017

Gor Mahia secures highest number of players in CECAFA squad

Gor Mahia produced seven players as the Harambee Stars technical bench named a 25-man squad that will do duty for the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Senior Challenge Cup scheduled to kick-off December 3. The Kenyan Premier League champions, who recently bagged their 16th KPL title, has the highest number of players, including goal keeper Boniface Oluoch, defenders Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava and Wellington Ochieng, midfielders Ernest Wendo and Kenneth Muguna as well as striker George Odhiambo.

Manchester United players not to blame for Basel loss, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho refused to blame his Manchester United players for their surprising 1-0 away defeat at Basel on Wednesday night. Michael Lang’s late winner ended United’s 100 per cent record in the group stages, meaning United still need to get a point in their final group game against CSKA Moscow. Anthony Martial and Marcos Rojo hit the frame of the goal for United but Lang’s strike gave the Swiss side a deserved win.

Last minute equaliser helps Sheffield secure 2-2 draw with Ipswich

Substitute Atdhe Nuhiu headed a dramatic last-gasp equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday as they held Ipswich to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night. Ipswich Striker, Joe Garner had put the home side ahead after 48 minutes at Portman Road, but they were pegged back by a penalty from Sheffield Forward, Gary Hooper just beyond the hour. Ipswich Striker, Martyn Waghorn then appeared to have clinched all three points for Ipswich with his 70th-minute header, but substitute Nuhiu struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to level the game.