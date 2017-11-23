OPPO F5 set to go on sale on November 28

OPPO, the Selfie Expert & Leader has unveiled its latest premium model, the “F5”, at an event at Radisson Blue hotel in Nairobi.

The device is OPPO’s first Full HD+ (2160×1080) with a Full Screen display in Kenya, featuring the groundbreaking A.I. Beauty Recognition Technology – a technology designed to personalize beautification for subjects according to the facial feature and the surrounding environment to give the best Selfie experience ever and help to “Capture the Real You.” Aiming to drive the Full Screen trend across Kenya.

Priced at 31,990 Ksh, the OPPO F5 will go on sale from November 28th and will be available both online and offline.

Two other models were also announced at the launch event, the F5 6GB edition and the F5 Youth to give OPPO fans and the youth more choices to suit their needs and budget. These two variants will be available in Kenya soon.

“Our focus has always been on bringing the best photography and Selfie experience to the Kenyan consumers,” said OPPO Kenya Brand Manager, Mr. Jesse Wu.

“We have been leading the Selfie with our Selfie Expert F series for which we have received immense response, especially from the youth. With the launch of F5 that offers the first A.I. Beauty Recognition Technology, we are confident of going further ahead in this journey. Thus, the new brand slogan, The Selfie Expert and Leader, truly represents our ambition to continue being the leader,” he continued.

OPPO F5 is the first smart phone to bring Artificial Intelligence into selfie feature in Kenya. A technology that identifies shapes and facial structures based on a global database emulating skills that help selfies look more real and natural.

The device comes installed with a 20MP front camera with an ultra-sensitive F2.0 aperture and 1/2.8” sensor. Both features allowing the camera to gain more information to produce better images with less noise in low light conditions.

The front-camera Portrait mode also applies a Bokeh effect to the background, creating better gradation and making subject the focus of the selfie shot, every time. For the rear camera, the 16MP is excellent for all day and night shots. Along with the F1.8 aperture in the back camera performing brilliantly for brighter and more precise shots in darker settings.