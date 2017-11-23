Newspaper summaries – November 23, 2017

Daily Nation

Wafula Chebukati dismisses calls for exit of IEBC chiefs

Electoral commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has dismissed calls for the resignation of commissioners and the secretariat. Speaking for the first time after the Supreme Court upheld the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Chebukati on Wednesday said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials were in office legally.

Uhuru in key meetings amid fete rehearsals

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team of economic advisers Wednesday held meetings with officials of the National Treasury ahead of his swearing-in for a second term next week. The meetings were a continuation of discussions the President and his team started after the Supreme Court upheld his win in the October 26 election.

Ahmed Iman alias Kimanthi flees after Al-Shabaab fallout

A Kenyan who rose through Al-Shabaab ranks to become the poster boy for the terrorist organisation is on the run after falling out with other commanders who want him executed. Ahmed Iman alias Kimanthi, who appeared in numerous Al-Shabaab propaganda videos taunting Kenyan troops fighting in Somalia, the group’s stronghold, is now seeking to surrender to Kenyan forces and get amnesty, the Nation has learnt.

The Standard

Foreign Affairs PS Ms Juma dismisses claims in foreign press

The Foreign ministry has denied that Kenya was soliciting for congratulatory messages from foreign envoys after the Supreme Court upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta’s poll victory. This comes in the wake of reports in a UK newspaper that the country’s envoys had requested their hosts to write congratulatory messages to Uhuru ahead of his swearing-in on Tuesday next week.

NASA wants ICC to probe killing of protesters

The Opposition has urged the International Criminal Court investigate the Kenyan government for possible crimes against humanity. The National Super Alliance (NASA) is demanding that the Hague-based court, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and other protection organisations immediately begin collecting evidence to identify atrocities that should be treated as international crimes.

Boda boda riders burn over ten houses in revenge of colleagues death

At least 10 houses were torched early on Monday in Mirere village, Matungu sub-county, after a boda boda rider was killed on Sunday night. Following the incident, over 50 people have been rendered homeless. After picking the body of their colleague from Kakamega County Referral Hospital, angry boda boda riders headed to the homesteads of people who were last seen with the victim at a bar in Matungu. They claimed Silas Ng’ono was strangled to death by the four suspects from Mirere village.

The Star

Is Kalonzo planning to return to Parliament?

NASA deputy leader Kalonzo Musyoka, its eclipsed deputy presidential candidate, could be considering a comeback to Parliament, making as well a political comeback. The Wiper leader and former Vice President (2008-2013) has been out in the cold for four years and Jubilee reportedly has reached out to him several times to join the ‘winning team’. Speculation was triggered after Mwingi North MP Paul Musyimi Nzengu, who is serving his first term, on Monday picked application forms for the Arusha-based East Africa Legislative Assembly.

Bring back position of official leader of opposition to strengthen democracy – Ababu

The Council of Professionals of Kenya yesterday called for the reintroduction of the position of official opposition, saying it will strengthen democracy. Chairman Ababu Namwamba said there is need to have a fresh look at the current structure of winner takes all. Namwamba said elections are divisive and that it is time Kenyans sought alternatives for inclusivity.

Sh250m lab will ‘ensure quality crops’

Kenya’s agricultural exports to the European markets are set to increase following the completion of a Sh250 million laboratory complex that will ensure produce meets international standards. Deputy President William Ruto, opening the laboratory that was constructed jointly by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate and the European Union, said the project was a milestone in the development of the agricultural sector. The lab which was unveiled yesterday, will ensure fertilisers, seeds, soils and water were tested before being used by farmers.

Business Daily

Nyong’o battles with kin over property

Two nephews of Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o have opened a succession battle against the Kisumu governor for excluding them from the list of beneficiaries of their grandfather’s estate. Geoffrey Omondi Nyong’o and Kenneth Odhiambo Okuthe are also targeting Dr Nyagoy Nyong’o Bloch, a trustee of the property that Hesbon Shimei Nyong’o, the governor’s father, left behind at the time of his death. Shimei Nyong’o had not written a will at the time of his death nearly 20 years ago. Court papers say that upon the senior Nyong’o’s death, Prof Nyong’o and his sister, Mrs Nyagoy, applied to be the administrators of his estate.

Safari Rally drives coast hotels’ boom

Some hotels at the coast are now fully booked thanks to this year’s Safari Rally which has attracted visitors from across the world. The event…is being sponsored by national carrier Kenya Airways. At least 36 crews from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Argentina, South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya are participating in the rally set to start at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa.

Coffee price drops marginally as quality beans trickle into market

Coffee prices at the Nairobi weekly auction dropped marginally in this week’s sale as quality beans from central Kenya trickled slowly into the market. Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) data shows a 50 kilogramme bag traded at an average Sh19,467 down from Sh19,897 recorded previous Tuesday. The NCE said even with the decline, the prices are still good given that there haven’t been plenty of good coffee at the auction.