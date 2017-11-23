News headlines

News highlights

KADU Asili Party urges Raila’s team to stop demonstrating and accept defeat

KADU Asili Party principal, Franco Esposito, who lost the Magarini election for the MP seat on August 8, has urged the National Super Alliance coalition to stop its demos and accept defeat. Speaking on Wednesday at his Woburn residence in Magarini with other KADU Asili supporters, Esposito stated that he is opposed to the calls for secession of Coast saying the move is not the solution to the marginalisation and poverty in the region.

NASA to hold fundraiser for families of party supporters killed or injured during protests

Raila Odinga’s NASA party will hold a fundraiser on Friday to help the families of supporters killed during the election period. The coalition stated that money will also be used to settle hospital bills for those who suffered injuries. Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga said the opposition coalition will hold a joint prayer service in the morning before the funds drive in the afternoon.

High Court dismisses petitions against Kilifi MPs

Th High Court has dismised petitions against two MPs from Kilifi County whose victories in Augustwere challenged by voters, Samuel Mulwa and Suleiman Kaingu. High Court Judge Justice Dorah Chepkwony dismissed the separate petitions against Kaloleni MP Paul Katana and Ken Chonga of Kilifi South. Justice Chepkwony ordered the petitioners to pay fines amounting to Ksh1 million each.

Business highlights

Strathmore Business School partners with PTPR boss to discuss challenges and opportunities in State owned enterprises reforms

Strathmore Business School has invited Hon. Abdikadir Mohammed – Senior Advisor to the President on Constitution and Legal Affairs and the Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Parastatal Reforms to discuss State owned enterprises reforms in Nairobi. State Owned Enterprises in Kenya have faced significant performance challenges. These include poor legal frameworks, indebtedness, politicization of the appointment processes, duplication of roles, lack of diversity in board appointments and stringent economic conditionalities from donors. In 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta put in place a Taskforce on Parastatal Reforms (PTPR) was tasked with the responsibility of interrogating the policies on the management and governance of Kenya’s parastatals with the aim of determining how best they would contribute to the pursuit of national development aspirations, facilitating the transformation of our country into a great land of prosperity and opportunity for all. Hon. Abdikadir will share his experiences during the reform process , as he was Co-Chairperson of the taskforce and will also shed light on the opportunities that exist to reform State Owned Enterprises.

AfDB boosts African agriculture and nutrition with Ksh1 billion equity investment in Phatisa Food Fund

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a US$10 million (over Kash 1 billion) equity investment in Phatisa Food Fund2 (PFF2) to boost agriculture and nutrition across Africa. PFF2 is a second generation Fund which builds on the success of its predecessor African Agriculture Fund (AAF), sponsored by AfDB along with other DFIs including the French Development Agency (AFD), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and Development (AECID). Phatisa, PFF2s fund manager, is a South-Africa based private-equity, corporate finance and advisory company operating across Africa, incorporated in January 2008 as a limited company in Mauritius. “Phatisa” is Xhosa word for “helping to carry.” PFF2 is targeting a capitalization of US$ 300 million to invest across Africa with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa.

Huawei eyes larger market share following partnership with Jumia to launch Mate 10 handset

Huawei Mobile Kenya, in conjunction with Jumia, the region’s largest local online retailer, have officially launched Huawei Mate 10 mobile devices in the Kenyan market. Jumia Kenya will exclusively sell the Mate 10 series online for 2 weeks before it gets into the retail stores across the country. In a unique market entry strategy, Huawei Mobile Kenya will avail the new generation Huawei Mate 10 device on Jumia Kenya’s e-commerce platforms as part of a global launch programme. The new Huawei Mate 10 mobile devices features a 64GB memory and will retail at Ksh 79,999 and Mate 10 pro that comes with 128 GB memory priced at Ksh89,999.

Sports highlights

Gor Mahia secures highest number of players in CECAFA squad

Gor Mahia produced seven players as the Harambee Stars technical bench named a 25-man squad that will do duty for the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Senior Challenge Cup scheduled to kick-off December 3. The Kenyan Premier League champions, who recently bagged their 16th KPL title, has the highest number of players, including goal keeper Boniface Oluoch, defenders Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava and Wellington Ochieng, midfielders Ernest Wendo and Kenneth Muguna as well as striker George Odhiambo.

Manchester United players not to blame for Basel loss, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho refused to blame his Manchester United players for their surprising 1-0 away defeat at Basel on Wednesday night. Michael Lang’s late winner ended United’s 100 per cent record in the group stages, meaning United still need to get a point in their final group game against CSKA Moscow. Anthony Martial and Marcos Rojo hit the frame of the goal for United but Lang’s strike gave the Swiss side a deserved win.

Last minute equaliser helps Sheffield secure 2-2 draw with Ipswich

Substitute Atdhe Nuhiu headed a dramatic last-gasp equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday as they held Ipswich to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night. Ipswich Striker, Joe Garner had put the home side ahead after 48 minutes at Portman Road, but they were pegged back by a penalty from Sheffield Forward, Gary Hooper just beyond the hour. Ipswich Striker, Martyn Waghorn then appeared to have clinched all three points for Ipswich with his 70th-minute header, but substitute Nuhiu struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to level the game.