Evening news headlines

News highlights

Counties that passed the People’s Assembly motion face fines

Government spokesperson Eric Kiraithe has said Counties that passed the People’s Assembly motion will pay surcharges. He argued on Thursday that MCAs in some counties were wasting public resources, debating and passing motions not supported by the constitution. Kiraithe stated that the counties contravened the law as public money meant for development was used wrongly.

Government belittles NASA’s plan to swear in Raila as President

Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe has said the government is not concerned with a plan by the National Super Alliance’s to swear in Raila Odinga as the people’s president next Tuesday as long as the process is done in private. A section of NASA leaders said Railawill take oath of office as the alliance maintains its stand that it will not recognise and respect Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency. “Declaring yourself a people’s president does not even make you a MCA,” he told Journalists on Thursday.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i declares Tuesday a public holiday

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred has declared November 28 a public holiday for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s swearing in ceremony. Matiang’i said the holiday is in line with the Assumption of the Office of President Act. More than 100,000 guests are expected to attend the event, with Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe saying 20 Heads of State have confirmed their attendance.

Business highlights

Deadline for mandatory solar water heating systems expires on Saturday

A five-year notice that requires developers to install solar water heating systems for houses with a capacity exceeding one hundred liters per day, will expire on Saturday, November 25, 2017. The regulations had initially allowed for a five year grace period for compliance. When this grace period initially lapsed on the May 25 earlier this year, the Energy Regulatory Commission granted developers and contractors a further six months from that date to comply with the requirements, explained Jacqueline Wangui, a Partner at MMC Africa Law. She says those who defy the law risk being slapped with a fine of up to Ksh1 million or an imprisonment term of up to one year or both.

Kirinyaga farmers to double rice yield following commissioning of Thiba Dam

Kirinyaga farmers will soon be able to double their rice yield following the commissioning of Thiba Dam. Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dam in Kirinyaga County, President Uhuru Kenyatta affirmed that upon completion, the dam will enable rice farmers to double their acreage under irrigation thus improving crop production within the area. It will also increase the number of households with access to clean water.

IATA, African Development Bank sign MoU to advance Africa’s aviation

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for collaboration to boost the aviation sector in Africa. The MoU was signed Tuesday in Abuja, Nigeria, on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s World Aviation Forum, “Financing the Development of Aviation Infrastructure” by IATA’s Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Alexandre de Juniac, and African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina. The aviation industry in Africa currently supports US $72.5 billion in economic activity and 6.8 million jobs. Over the next 20 years, the industry is forecast to grow at nearly 6% per year.

Sports Highlights

Everton transfer business really poor, says former player Tony Cottee

Everton’s slow start to the season is down to their failure to replace Romelu Lukaku, says former player Tony Cottee. Lukaku, who was sold to Manchester United for an initial fee of £75 million (Ksh10.3 billion), was Everton’s top scorer last season and finished the campaign with 32 goals in all competitions. Everton spent £152.9 million (Ksh21 billion) in the summer, but Ronald Koeman failed to secure a recognised striker to replace the Belgium international. They have scored only 12 goals in their opening 12 league games, leaving them just three points above the relegation zone.

Liverpool Defender Casey Stoney withdraws from England Women squad for World Cup qualifiers

Liverpool’s Casey Stoney has withdrawn from the England squad for their home World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan. Everton’s Gabby George will earn her first senior international call-up replacing the 35-year-old, who has a calf injury. George, 20, has featured in England age groups and was included in the U20s squad at the 2014 World Cup.

Italy move above England in FIFA rankings despite World Cup miss

England have fallen below Italy in Fifa’s world rankings despite the Azzurri failing to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Italy lost to Sweden in a play-off but move up a place to 14th in the world. England drew with world champions Germany and Brazil in friendlies in November but fall three places to 15th. Germany remain top of the rankings, while Wales drop five places to 19th, Northern Ireland fall one to 24th and Scotland are down three to 32nd.