Business highlights – November 23, 2017

Strathmore Business School partners with PTPR boss to discuss challenges and opportunities in State owned enterprises reforms

Strathmore Business School has invited Hon. Abdikadir Mohammed – Senior Advisor to the President on Constitution and Legal Affairs and the Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Parastatal Reforms to discuss State owned enterprises reforms in Nairobi.

State Owned Enterprises in Kenya have faced significant performance challenges. These include poor legal frameworks, indebtedness, politicization of the appointment processes, duplication of roles, lack of diversity in board appointments and stringent economic conditionalities from donors.

In 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta put in place a Taskforce on Parastatal Reforms (PTPR) was tasked with the responsibility of interrogating the policies on the management and governance of Kenya’s parastatals with the aim of determining how best they would contribute to the pursuit of national development aspirations, facilitating the transformation of our country into a great land of prosperity and opportunity for all.

Hon. Abdikadir will share his experiences during the reform process , as he was Co-Chairperson of the taskforce and will also shed light on the opportunities that exist to reform State Owned Enterprises.

AfDB boosts African agriculture and nutrition with Ksh1 billion equity investment in Phatisa Food Fund

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a US$10 million (over Kash 1 billion) equity investment in Phatisa Food Fund2 (PFF2) to boost agriculture and nutrition across Africa.

PFF2 is a second generation Fund which builds on the success of its predecessor African Agriculture Fund (AAF), sponsored by AfDB along with other DFIs including the French Development Agency (AFD), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and Development (AECID).

Phatisa, PFF2s fund manager, is a South-Africa based private-equity, corporate finance and advisory company operating across Africa, incorporated in January 2008 as a limited company in Mauritius. “Phatisa” is Xhosa word for “helping to carry.” PFF2 is targeting a capitalization of US$ 300 million to invest across Africa with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa.

Huawei eyes larger market share following partnership with Jumia to launch Mate 10 handset

Huawei Mobile Kenya, in conjunction with Jumia, the region’s largest local online retailer, have officially launched Huawei Mate 10 mobile devices in the Kenyan market. Jumia Kenya will exclusively sell the Mate 10 series online for 2 weeks before it gets into the retail stores across the country.

In a unique market entry strategy, Huawei Mobile Kenya will avail the new generation Huawei Mate 10 device on Jumia Kenya’s e-commerce platforms as part of a global launch programme. The new Huawei Mate 10 mobile devices features a 64GB memory and will retail at Ksh 79,999 and Mate 10 pro that comes with 128 GB memory priced at Ksh89,999.