Afternoon sports highlights – November 23, 2017

Manager Ralf Rangnick expected to extend RB Leipzig contract
RB Leipzig expect Ralf Rangnick to extend his contract as sporting director this week amid reported interest from Everton. Everton, who face Southampton on Sunday, are searching for a manager to replace Ronald Koeman and were told to end their pursuit of Marco Silva by Watford.
PSG leaves Celtic in ashes with 7-1 thrashing
Celtic were swept aside by rampant Paris St-Germain, who hit seven in the Champions League at Parc de Princes. Brendan Rodgers’ side opened the scoring in the first minute through Moussa Dembele, but were then swamped. Neymar scored twice, then created the third for Edinson Cavani, before Kylian Mbappe struck before half-time. Marco Verratti, Cavani and Dani Alves scored in a five-minute second-half blitz as Rodgers’ Celtic side conceded seven goals for the second time.
Man Utd denied passage into Champions League knockout phase as Red Devils fall 1-0 to Basel
Manchester United were denied passage into the Champions League knockout phase as Michael Lang’s 89th-minute strike snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory for Basel at St. Jakob-Park. United needed to avoid defeat to reach the last 16 and looked well on course to do that after creating a host of chances in a dominant first-half display. But Jose Mourinho’s men were made to pay for their wastefulness as a spirited second-half display from Basel culminated in Lang converting the winner in the final minute.
Tusker face Mauritian side in CAF CL Kenyan Premier League Champions Tusker FC have been handed AS Port-Louis 2000 from Mauritius in the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round. Tusker
New York Times Venezuelans Ransack Stores as Hunger Grips the Nation: With delivery trucks under constant attack, the nation’s food is now transported under armed guard. Soldiers stand watch over
Labour Court registers Collective Bargaining Agreements between doctors union and 44 out of 47 Counties
Kenya’s Labour Court has today registered Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) signed between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) and 44 of 47 county governments following a crippling 100-day pay strike
