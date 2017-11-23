Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o bans demos in Kisumu

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o has banned any and all demonstrations in the city that are not sanctioned by the NASA opposition party saying Kisumu has been targeted by a group of young people who take advantage of peaceful protests to destroy and loot property. He noted that NASA coalition leader, Raila Odinga had made it clear that demonstrations will only be held in Nairobi after meeting NASA governors. Prof Nyong’o condenend youths who barricade roads, rob local shops and pelt vehicles with stones during demonstrations.

IEBC boss says his team will not resign despite protests from Human Rights Commission

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chabukati says he will ignore calls for the resignation of commissioners and the secretariat. Responding to Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director George Kegoro, Chebukati stated that IEBC officers are in office by virtue of constitutional provisions and clear guidelines and stressed that they did a commendable job in presiding over the two elections in three months.

Nairobi County upgrading train stations as Sonko moves to ease traffic congestion

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko, has urged residents of Nairobi to optimize the use of the train within the city in a bid to reduce traffic congestion. Sonko said that the county government is in the process of completing the construction and upgrading of train stations in the outskirts of Nairobi. He stated that this will make it easy for people to book and ride from their neighborhoods to town.

Business highlights

South African retailer replaces Nakumatt as anchor tenant for Karen Mall

Karen’s Waterfront Mall has signed South African retailer, Game Stores, as its anchor tenant replacing Nakumatt which was to be the anchor tenant. The Waterfront Karen, which will open its doors to the public in January 2018, will host the second Game supermarket after the retailer opened its first store at Garden City Mall on Thika road. Waterfront Development Manager Freda Rutere says the Game’s expansion in the Kenyan market signals renewed confidence in the retail sector.

Locally-assembled Mobius vehicles sold out due to high demand

Mobius, the maker of Kenya’s first home-grwon all-terrain vehicle has seen its Mobius II model’s orders exceeded the company’s target. All the 50 first generation units of the vehicle have been sold out forcing it to double production to at least 100 units. Mobius Motors Commercial Director Markus Schroder said the automaker has received interest from neighbouring countries, Europe and the United States.

Tourism Ministry working with stakeholders to promote employment opportunities within the sector

The Ministry of tourism has announced a raft of measures aimed at kick-starting service delivery in the hospitality industry. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has noted that there are 40,000 Kenyans who work in Dubai and 50% of them are in the hospitality sector. Speaking at the inaugural graduation ceremony at Boma International Hospitality College he added that the hospitality sector in Dubai comes to Africa to poach workers, and retrain them until they are polished. The CS said he will reach out to stakeholders to discuss how the industry can be revitalised.

Sports Highlights

Man Utd denied passage into Champions League knockout phase as Red Devils fall 1-0 to Basel

Manchester United were denied passage into the Champions League knockout phase as Michael Lang’s 89th-minute strike snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory for Basel at St. Jakob-Park. United needed to avoid defeat to reach the last 16 and looked well on course to do that after creating a host of chances in a dominant first-half display. But Jose Mourinho’s men were made to pay for their wastefulness as a spirited second-half display from Basel culminated in Lang converting the winner in the final minute.

Manager Ralf Rangnick expected to extend RB Leipzig contract

RB Leipzig expect Ralf Rangnick to extend his contract as sporting director this week amid reported interest from Everton. Everton, who face Southampton on Sunday, are searching for a manager to replace Ronald Koeman and were told to end their pursuit of Marco Silva by Watford.

PSG leaves Celtic in ashes with 7-1 thrashing

Celtic were swept aside by rampant Paris St-Germain, who hit seven in the Champions League at Parc de Princes. Brendan Rodgers’ side opened the scoring in the first minute through Moussa Dembele, but were then swamped. Neymar scored twice, then created the third for Edinson Cavani, before Kylian Mbappe struck before half-time. Marco Verratti, Cavani and Dani Alves scored in a five-minute second-half blitz as Rodgers’ Celtic side conceded seven goals for the second time.