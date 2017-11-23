Afternoon business highlights – November 23, 2017

South African retailer replaces Nakumatt as anchor tenant for Karen Mall
Karen’s Waterfront Mall has signed South African retailer, Game Stores, as its anchor tenant replacing Nakumatt which was to be the anchor tenant. The Waterfront Karen, which will open its doors to the public in January 2018, will host the second Game supermarket after the retailer opened its first store at Garden City Mall on Thika road. Waterfront Development Manager Freda Rutere says the Game’s expansion in the Kenyan market signals renewed confidence in the retail sector.
Locally-assembled Mobius vehicles sold out due to high demand
Mobius, the maker of Kenya’s first home-grwon all-terrain vehicle has seen its Mobius II model’s orders exceeded the company’s target. All the 50 first generation units of the vehicle have been sold out forcing it to double production to at least 100 units. Mobius Motors Commercial Director Markus Schroder said the automaker has received interest from neighbouring countries, Europe and the United States.
Tourism Ministry working with stakeholders to promote employment opportunities within the sector
The Ministry of Tourism has announced a raft of measures aimed at kick-starting service delivery in the hospitality industry. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has noted that there are 40,000 Kenyans who work in Dubai and 50% of them are in the hospitality sector. Speaking at the inaugural graduation ceremony at Boma International Hospitality College he added that the hospitality sector in Dubai comes to Africa to poach workers, and retrain them until they are polished. The CS said he will reach out to stakeholders to discuss how the industry can be revitalised.
