Sports highlights – November 22, 2017
November 22, 2017 36 Views

Hellen Obiri and Faith Kipyegon to represent Kenya in  2018 World Indoor Championships

Hellen Obiri and Faith Kipyegon will anchor Kenya’s team to the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England in March. Kipyegon, the Olympic and world 1500m champion, who is yet to start her season, since her triumph over South African Caster Semenya in London world championships in August, has been in training and will focus on cross country before moving to the indoor competition.

Liverpool made to wait for Champions League last-16 spot after losing three-goal lead in clash against Sevilla

Liverpool threw away a three-goal lead against Sevilla as a dramatic 3-3 draw ensured both sides must wait to book their spot in the Champions League last 16. Three goals in the opening 30 minutes – two from Roberto Firmino and another from Sadio Mane – had Liverpool seemingly cruising into the knockouts as Group E winners. However, a second-half display strewn with defensive errors saw Sevilla peg them back.

Real Madrid thrash APOEL 6-0

Real Madrid booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League for the 15th season in a row as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both scored twice in a comfortable 6-0 thrashing of APOEL Nicosia. Luka Modric gave Zinedine Zidane’s side the lead in Cyprus with a controlled volley before Toni Kroos released Benzema to double the visitors’ lead.

