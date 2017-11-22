New collabo of Sauti Sol with Patoranking and announce upcoming LP

Crowned Best Group in Africa and touted as the giants of East African music, Sauti Sol release brand new single MELANIN featuring World Best Patoranking from Nigeria. Co-written by the talented Kenyan songwriter and singer: Nviiri The Storyteller and produced by Sauti Sol, MELANIN.
The track showcases Sauti Sol’s authentic afro-pop perfectly fused in R&B and Patoranking’s dancehall magic, giving off the best of both worlds.
“I’ve known Sauti Sol personally for about three years, and I can truly say that we’ve been fans of each other as much as we’ve been friends. I am happy we finally release a track that represents us both in equal measure.“Patoranking
The AFRIKAN SAUCE LP follows the success of Sauti Sol’s third album LIVE AND DIE IN AFRIKA.
