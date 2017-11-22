News headlines

News highlights

State House says government will not condone NASA’s unconstitutional actions

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu has cautioned that the escalation of dissent as displayed by the National Super Alliance (NASA) in the recent past will not be condoned by the government. He said the government’s commitment to ensuring the constitutional order is protected by ensuring strict adherence to the law by all citizens, political leaders included. Esipisu added that the Presidency condemns all perpetrators of such reckless dissent. Speaking on Tuesday, he lauded the Supreme Court ruling upholding the October 26 presidential election saying the ruling delivered by the court on Monday was a demonstration that the rule of law prevails above all else.

Governor Mutua urges Judge to dismiss petition against him

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s lawyers have withdrawn from a case in a petition filed by former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti, citing frustrations from the presiding judge. The lawyers stepped down on Tuesday in objection to Justice Aggrey Muchelule who insisted the hearing continues amid a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal which is yet to be determined. Mutua has appealed against a ruling by Muchelule not to strike out the petition for being irreparably defective.

Former Tiaty MP protests NASA plan to swear in Raila as President

Former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama has asked the government to stop plans by NASA to swear-in Raila Odinga as president next week. He asked the Jubilee administration to use all machinery at its disposal to “ensure the weird plan doesn’t materialise”. Opposition members have threatened that Raila will take an oath of office on November 28, the same day President Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn-in.

Business highlights

Central Bank gets green light to open tender documents for printing of new design currency

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) can now open the tender bids for the printing of the new design Kenyan currency tomorrow as planned. This is after judge Chacha Mwita turned down an application by DeLaRue Security Printing firm and another interested printing company who had sought to stop CBK from opening the tender documents. Instead, Justice Mwita directed the printing firms to respond to allegations by CBK that they illegally obtained tender documents before he can consider giving any orders. Parties in the case are required to appear in court next Thursday when De La Rue will explain to the court how it obtained the tender documents yet the company never participated in the tendering process.

Africa must implement 1990 Yamoussoukro agreement for open skies, says AfDB President

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on African countries to implement the 1990 Yamoussoukro agreement for open skies. While 20 countries have signed on, the 27-year old accord still faces implementation challenges, Akinwumi Adesina, President of the AfDB said Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the third ICAO World Aviation Forum in Abuja. Adesina said that rgid bilateral air service agreements have made it difficult to liberalize the regional aviation markets.

IMF urges Kenya to contain rising debt levels

Kenya’s rising debt levels need to be contained to cushion the economy from instability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. The organisation’s representative for Kenya, Jan Mikkelsen said while the economy had proved to be resilient to drought and a prolonged electioneering period this year, the rising public debt was a concern and needed to be checked to avoid any shocks to the economy in the future. Kenya’s public debt has been on an upward trend in recent years, rising to Ksh4.4 trillion by the end of September from less than a trillion shilling in mid-2014.

Sports highlights

Hellen Obiri and Faith Kipyegon to represent Kenya in 2018 World Indoor Championships

Hellen Obiri and Faith Kipyegon will anchor Kenya’s team to the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England in March. Kipyegon, the Olympic and world 1500m champion, who is yet to start her season, since her triumph over South African Caster Semenya in London world championships in August, has been in training and will focus on cross country before moving to the indoor competition.

Liverpool made to wait for Champions League last-16 spot after losing three-goal lead in clash against Sevilla

Liverpool threw away a three-goal lead against Sevilla as a dramatic 3-3 draw ensured both sides must wait to book their spot in the Champions League last 16. Three goals in the opening 30 minutes – two from Roberto Firmino and another from Sadio Mane – had Liverpool seemingly cruising into the knockouts as Group E winners. However, a second-half display strewn with defensive errors saw Sevilla peg them back.

Real Madrid thrash APOEL 6-0

Real Madrid booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League for the 15th season in a row as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both scored twice in a comfortable 6-0 thrashing of APOEL Nicosia. Luka Modric gave Zinedine Zidane’s side the lead in Cyprus with a controlled volley before Toni Kroos released Benzema to double the visitors’ lead.