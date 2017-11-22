Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru walks to Treasury offices as he prepares to unveil economic transformation plan next Tuesday

President Uhuru Kenyatta today caused a stir in Nairobi as he walked from his office in Harambee House to the the National Treasury building located along Harambee Avenue. Enthusiastic Kenyans jostled to greet the President with a few individuals managing to shake hands with the Head of State. At the Treasury, the President held a meeting with his economic team as part of his consultations before he outlines his plan to continue the country on its growth trajectory. The President is due to outline his economic transformation plan when he addresses the nation on Tuesday. Today’s meeting was the third time the President was meeting with the economic team in the last three weeks. The meetings started after he won re-election in the October 26th repeat poll that was ordered by the Supreme Court. The President has already been briefed on energy and water sectors in previous meetings with the economic team.

ICTJ paper calls failed Police reform a missed opportunity to restore public trust

A new paper from the International Center for Transitional Justice on police vetting in Kenya charges that the Kenyan government has failed to undertake needed reforms to root out corruption and abuses from the National Police Service and restore public trust in the police. Four years into the vetting process, the National Police Service Commission, tasked with vetting over 77,000 officers, has faced allegations of corruption and been criticized for failing to vet senior police officers implicated in graft and other crimes. The 12-page paper, Failure to Reform: A Critique of Police Vetting in Kenya, contends that the police vetting process may be a missed opportunity to confront the deep-seated culture of impunity in the National Police Service and to break up corruption networks.

Protesting herders clash with anti riot police in Nairobi

Herders from the Maasai and Samburu communities were tear gassed at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi earlier Wednesday as they prepared to launch a protest over the killing of more than 300 cows by police in Laikipia. They were planning to demonstrate to the Office of the President at Harambee House but police say they had to be dispersed because President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta is operating from his city centre office.

Business highlights

Communications Authority raises alarm over destruction of ICT infrastructure

The Communications Authority has raised concern over the recent upsurge in incidents of destruction of ICT infrastructure in some parts of the country. The CA said tese incidents have been occasioned by terrorist attacks specifically in Mandera, Garissa and parts of Lamu counties. Vandalism of mobile telecommunications masts and other forms of infrastructure has also been noted in some parts of the country, particularly in Kisumu County in the aftermath of the just-concluded electioneering period.

Water Ministry signs Ksh10 billion pact for constructing Lower Nzoia irrigation project

The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has signed a Sh10 billion contract forconstruction of the Lower Nzoia irrigation project and rehabilitation of Nzoia flood control dykes in Busia County. The Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation Eugene Wamalwa, who signed the contract at Maji House on Wednesday, said that the project will increase the acreage of the area under irrigation. The CS said that the costs of compensating and resettlement of all affected persons amounting to Sh1.2 will be done before work commences in February 2018.

Fourth Young Cultural Innovators Forum highlights benefits of collaboration and exchange

Young cultural innovators from Kenya joined artists, entrepreneurs, designers, dancers, architects, poets, and a host of other young creatives from around the world for the fourth session of the Salzburg Global Forum for Young Cultural Innovators (YCI). The six-day program, which took place at Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg, Austria between October 14-19, brought together 50 of the brightest and creative minds catalyzing urban and social transformation in their communities. Young artists and cultural leaders from all continents took part in this year’s Forum, representing the following cities and regions: Adelaide, Athens, Baltimore, Buenos Aires, Canada, Cape Town, Detroit, Malta, Manila, Memphis, Nairobi, New Orleans, Mekong Delta region, Salzburg, Seoul, Tirana, and Tokyo.

Sports highlights

Liverpool investigate claims of abuse from Sevilla police and stewards

Liverpool are investigating allegations of maltreatment from police and stewards at their Champions League clash with Sevilla on Tuesday. Reds fans were “refused entry, assaulted and treated very poorly”, fan group Spirit of Shankly’s chairman Jay McKenna told the Liverpool Echo newspaper. A number of other supporters also tweeted their unhappiness at the conduct of police as well as accounts of fans being denied entrance to the ground for the 3-3 draw.

Everton Winger Yannick Bolasie back in training after 11 months out

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has returned to training after 11 months out with a knee injury. The 28-year-old suffered cruciate ligament damage in his side’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on 4 December 2016 and has since had two operations. The DR Congo international trained with Everton’s Under-23s last week before joining the senior squad on Wednesday.

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale likely to be cut from team

Gareth Bale is one of eight Real Madrid players who could be axed next summer. The reigning Spanish and European champions have endured a difficult start to the campaign, and the Welshman’s injury struggles mean he could be let go in a squad refresh along with Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente, Kiko Casilla, Achraf Hakimi, Jesus Vallejo and Luka Modric.