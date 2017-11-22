Council of Professionals of Kenya calls for public empowerment to heal the nation

Council recognizes the principle of democracy to be the respect for institutions.

Namwamba has called on Humility and Grace to both winners and Losers.

A group of Jubilee politicians under an umbrella of Council of Professionals of Kenya has this afternoon addressed the Media at a Nairobi hotel two days after the Supreme Court Upheld Uhuru’s 26th Victory.

In a press briefing this afternoon, the CPK Chairman Hon Ababu Namwamba commended the people of Kenya for exercising their democratic right despite the challenges faced.

The Council says that the people did not deserve the heavy human, economic and political costs that have resulted from the manufactured crisis which followed the failure by a group of Kenyans to respect the universal principal transition in Democracy.

In a statement, the Council has also congratulated the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto for the second term in office reiterating that their victory was won fairly and Squirly.

Hon.Namwamba wants both winners and losers to recommit to principals of democracy and Kenyan nationhood and act with humility.

“We are looking forward to more responsible, mature and patriotic public dialogues to heal the nation and empower people in an Inclusive sense.After all, we are children of Mother Kenya.”Ababu added.

The Council has already begun empowerment dialogues on the issue of re-examining options to tackle issues of exclusivity and empowerment within the law.

“The Opposition Party (NASA) should equally take their role as leaders in watching the wrongs that the government might take during their term in office.”Priscilla Nyokabi

We are looking for longterm issues that will solve the political stalemate that affects Kenya.We are ready to confront the four foes of our people; disease,ignorance, poverty and Abnarchy.