Business highlights – November 22, 2017

Central Bank gets green light to open tender documents for printing of new design currency

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) can now open the tender bids for the printing of the new design Kenyan currency tomorrow as planned. This is after judge Chacha Mwita turned down an application by DeLaRue Security Printing firm and another interested printing company who had sought to stop CBK from opening the tender documents. Instead, Justice Mwita directed the printing firms to respond to allegations by CBK that they illegally obtained tender documents before he can consider giving any orders. Parties in the case are required to appear in court next Thursday when De La Rue will explain to the court how it obtained the tender documents yet the company never participated in the tendering process.

Africa must implement 1990 Yamoussoukro agreement for open skies, says AfDB President

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on African countries to implement the 1990 Yamoussoukro agreement for open skies. While 20 countries have signed on, the 27-year old accord still faces implementation challenges, Akinwumi Adesina, President of the AfDB said Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the third ICAO World Aviation Forum in Abuja. Adesina said that rgid bilateral air service agreements have made it difficult to liberalize the regional aviation markets.

IMF urges Kenya to contain rising debt levels

Kenya’s rising debt levels need to be contained to cushion the economy from instability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. The organisation’s representative for Kenya, Jan Mikkelsen said while the economy had proved to be resilient to drought and a prolonged electioneering period this year, the rising public debt was a concern and needed to be checked to avoid any shocks to the economy in the future. Kenya’s public debt has been on an upward trend in recent years, rising to Ksh4.4 trillion by the end of September from less than a trillion shilling in mid-2014.