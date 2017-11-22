British Council’s East Africa Arts Programme Announces Partnership with Africa Nouveau Festival.

British Council’s East Africa Arts launches a programme to work with Africa Nouveau in Nairobi, Kenya to understand the needs and ambitions of the festival and to connect them to aligned partners in the UK. Africa Nouveau is a music and arts festival that brings together creators, curators and audiences from all over Africa and the diaspora. The festival is under the umbrella brand Good Times Africa that produces the regional festival, Blankets, and Wine.

Through a focus on multiple art forms and experiences, Africa Nouveau intends to showcase innovative, sustainable and creative urban cultures that break barriers and stir the collective conscious of a connected world. This year’s edition takes place at Small World Country Club in Athi River from the 2nd – 4th February 2018 and will explore the theme Afro Bubble Gum. This movement sets out to demonstrate that art from Africa is fun, fierce, and frivolous.

Festivals are a melting pot of skills sharing, artistic expression, and the celebration of culture. East Africa has a thriving events sector with unique festivals taking root across the region, and the UK has a long tradition of both enormous and intricate festivals. Through collaborative working British Council believes creatives in both regions can grow their skills and contribute positively to their festival sectors, strengthening their ability to share art, ideas, and cultures with diverse audiences.

Fashion, being an important thread has reached a deal that will be hosting Africa Nouveau on 31st January 2018 that will enhance skills and networking session through discussion, explore how designers can sell their work and tell better brand stories. At the festival, the team will create a vibrant fashion installation that will host designers, make-up artists, salon pop-ups and live fashion shoots.

“We are excited to bring together artists from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, and The UK to create collaboratively and in so doing, create the opportunity for peer – to- peer learning and creation of new genre-bending works.”Muthoni Ndonga, Creative Director

British Council’s Head of Arts East Africa, Rocca Gutteridge says “Festivals are a dynamic meeting point of cultures, ideas, and opportunities.