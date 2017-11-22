Afternoon sports highlights – November 22, 2017

Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo diagnosed with cancer

Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with cancer, and reportedly told his Sevilla players at half-time of their remarkable 3-3 draw against Liverpool on Tuesday. The Reds looked to be heading for a comfortable win in their Champions League Group C clash as two goals from Roberto Firmino and one from Sadio Mane put them 3-0 ahead. However, Sevilla battled back in the second half and claimed a 3-3 draw, with Guido Pizarro scoring an injury-time equaliser.

Tottenham Left Back Danny Rose furious after being left out of north London derby with Arsenal

Danny Rose admits he was “fuming” at being left out for the north London derby on Saturday – but insists he has not fallen out with Mauricio Pochettino over it. The England international has played just one Premier League game for Tottenham this season, a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on November 5. The Left-Back was fit for the 2-0 weekend defeat at Arsenal but was overlooked as Pochettino used a 3-4-2-1 system at the Emirates Stadium.

Belgian Keeper Thibaut Courtois shelving contract talks with Chelsea until after the season

Belgian national Thibaut Courtois wants to put off further talks with Chelsea over a contract extension until this summer, when he will have one year remaining on his current deal. The 25-year-old goalkeeper was vocal last summer about his desire for a new contract but has been unable to reach an agreement with the Blues. But he is determined not to let the uncertainty surrounding his future serve as a distraction and so has decided to put off further talks until after the season.