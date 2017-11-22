Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Human Rights Watch condemns police violence against civilians during polling period

Human Rights Watch has called on Kenyan authorities to condemn recent violence, rein in on any police abuses and investigate scores of killings, most of them blamed on security agencies during the prolonged electoral period. Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch Otsieno Namwaya says they have recorded 67 killings between August 8 and October 26 election, most by gunshot, during protests by opposition supporters after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner.

African Union calls Mugabe a pan-Africanist liberation fighter as group welcomes his resignation

AU commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said he “welcomes the decision by President Robert Mugabe to step down from his position as Head of State following a lifetime of service to the Zimbabwean nation.” “President Mugabe will be remembered as a fearless pan-Africanist liberation fighter, and the father of the independent Zimbabwean nation,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. Mugabe will likely be replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he fired as his deputy in early November.

Gideon Moi urges Uhuru to make peace with Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta should extend an olive branch to his political Rival Raila Odinga in order to steer Kenya towards greater prosperity, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has said. Speaking earlier today, the Senator asked Kenyatta to reach out to the Opposition and make peace after the disputed October elections. Moi also congratulated the President on his re-election.

Business highlights

State launches information trade portal to ease export and import processes

The government has launched an information trade portal aimed at easing export and import processes. The infotradekenya.go.ke portal is aimed at curbing corruption and easing the costs of trade. KenTrade Board Chairman Joseph Kibwana said launch was in response to traders’ cry for a simpler process. He added that traders now have easier access to all documents needed as well as contacts of all officers involved in clearing goods.

Kenya Power re-enters power purchase agreement with Mumias Sugar

Mumias Sugar Company will resume supplying electricity to Kenya Power after a three-year hiatus triggered by a dispute over the power purchase agreement (PPA). Chief executive officer Nashion Aseka says the two have revised the terms of engagement and scrapped some of the punitive clauses that saw Mumias slapped with huge fines for failure to supply to the national grid. Under the new terms, Mumias will only be paid for power generated and sold to the grid.

Farmers set to benefit from green bonds, says CBK

Farmers are among those set to benefit form a Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) initiative to float ‘green bonds’. CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge has said guidelines for banks to float the bonds are being finalised and will create a fund pool for farmers. Dr Njoroge said banks as well as impact investors will have a new investment vehicle that not only presents them with a ready source of high returns, but supports food production. The investment vehicle has been described as a local solution for raising funds for activities that promote environmental protection in energy, agriculture, waste management, water, transport and urban planning.

Sports highlights

Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo diagnosed with cancer

Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with cancer, and reportedly told his Sevilla players at half-time of their remarkable 3-3 draw against Liverpool on Tuesday. The Reds looked to be heading for a comfortable win in their Champions League Group C clash as two goals from Roberto Firmino and one from Sadio Mane put them 3-0 ahead. However, Sevilla battled back in the second half and claimed a 3-3 draw, with Guido Pizarro scoring an injury-time equaliser.

Tottenham Left Back Danny Rose furious after being left out of north London derby with Arsenal

Danny Rose admits he was “fuming” at being left out for the north London derby on Saturday – but insists he has not fallen out with Mauricio Pochettino over it. The England international has played just one Premier League game for Tottenham this season, a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on November 5. The Left-Back was fit for the 2-0 weekend defeat at Arsenal but was overlooked as Pochettino used a 3-4-2-1 system at the Emirates Stadium.

Belgian Keeper Thibaut Courtois shelving contract talks with Chelsea until after the season

Belgian national Thibaut Courtois wants to put off further talks with Chelsea over a contract extension until this summer, when he will have one year remaining on his current deal. The 25-year-old goalkeeper was vocal last summer about his desire for a new contract but has been unable to reach an agreement with the Blues. But he is determined not to let the uncertainty surrounding his future serve as a distraction and so has decided to put off further talks until after the season.