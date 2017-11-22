Afternoon business highlights – November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017

State launches information trade portal to ease export and import processes

The government has launched an information trade portal aimed at easing export and import processes. The infotradekenya.go.ke portal is aimed at curbing corruption and easing the costs of trade. KenTrade Board Chairman Joseph Kibwana said launch was in response to traders’ cry for a simpler process. He added that traders now have easier access to all documents needed as well as contacts of all officers involved in clearing goods.

Kenya Power re-enters power purchase agreement with Mumias Sugar

Mumias Sugar Company will resume supplying electricity to Kenya Power  after a three-year hiatus triggered by a dispute over the power purchase agreement (PPA). Chief executive officer Nashion Aseka says the two have revised the terms of engagement and scrapped some of the punitive clauses that saw Mumias slapped with huge fines for failure to supply to the national grid. Under the new terms, Mumias will only be paid for power generated and sold to the grid.

Farmers set to benefit from green bonds, says CBK

Farmers are among those set to benefit form a Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) initiative to float ‘green bonds’. CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge has said guidelines for banks to float the bonds are being finalised and will create a fund pool for farmers. Dr Njoroge said banks as well as impact investors will have a new investment vehicle that not only presents them with a ready source of high returns, but supports food production. The investment vehicle has been described as a local solution for raising funds for activities that promote environmental protection in energy, agriculture, waste management, water, transport and urban planning.

