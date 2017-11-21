Sports highlights – November 21, 2017

Brighton hold Stoke to a 2-2 draw

Stoke were denied back-to-back away Premier League wins for the first time since October 2015, after Jose Izquierdo’s second-half strike earned Brighton a 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gave Stoke the lead with a fine finish after receiving Xherdan Shaqiri’s measured pass but after Brighton were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty, the hosts equalised through Pascal Gross.

Mohamed Salah has already met expectations this season, says Liverpool boss

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed the form of Mohamed Salah this season, insisting the forward has already met his expectations. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a successful start to his career at Liverpool after moving to Anfield from Roma for £34m in the summer. The Egypt international has scored eight goals in his last six appearances for Liverpool, and Klopp believes the forward’s continued success can see him improve further this season.

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane confident team will beat Apoel in Cyprus

Zinedine Zidane says he is not worried about Real Madrid’s form as he looks for a win over Apoel in Cyprus which would seal the holders’ place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Real fell 10 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga after a 0-0 draw with city rivals Atletico and have won just once in four games.