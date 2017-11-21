Newspaper summaries – November 21, 2017

Daily Nation

World leaders applaud Uhuru after Supreme Court ruling

Britain became the first government to congratulate President Uhuru Kenyatta after his victory was upheld by the Supreme Court Monday morning. United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sent his country’s message in a telephone call to Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed. The Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) said that South Sudan, Uganda and Bangladesh also sent their congratulatory messages, as did the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP Group).

Democracy’s high cost as polls hit Sh70bn

After spending more than Sh70 billion in this year’s General Election and repeat presidential poll, Kenyans are waking up to the price they have to pay for democracy. And that is besides the amount used every year to finance the main political parties. It also includes the extra money given to the spy agency National Intelligence Services (NIS), which was allocated Sh3.2 billion ahead of the repeat presidential election. The police, through the Interior ministry, also received Sh4.6 billion, bringing to more than Sh20 billion the amount used for the repeat presidential poll.

Impeachment motion looms against Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s ruling party is to launch impeachment proceedings Tuesday against President Robert Mugabe, in the latest bid to oust the 93-year-old strongman still clinging to power after 37 years in office. A military takeover last week was followed by huge street protests against the authoritarian leader, and the Zanu-PF, his own once-loyal party, has also turned against him.

We must move forward as a united country, says Aden Duale

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration is scheduled next Tuesday for a second term that begins on the back of deep divisions and an economy struggling due to the protracted electoral dispute. The decision on Monday by six Supreme Court judges to uphold his re-election in the October 26 repeat poll was a relief to the President and his supporters, but the harder task for him is to unite a deeply divided nation. The Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale, while celebrating President Kenyatta’s judicial victory yesterday, acknowledged the country was undergoing a difficult political period.

Swearing-in committee picks up pieces after court ruling

A committee preparing for President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta’s swearing-in ceremony resumed its work on Monday after the Supreme Court upheld his victory. The committee had suspended its preparations on September 1 when the Supreme Court annulled the August 8 presidential elections. The committee held its first sitting yesterday afternoon where it revealed that it intended to host over 100,000 visitors for Uhuru’s second inauguration planned for Tuesday next week.

Revealed: How burglars managed to steal Sh50 million from KCB in Thika

Burglars accessed KCB Thika Branch on Sunday, November 19 and removed five containers of 50-real notes, with an estimated value of Sh50 million. They disabled the bank’s internal alarms and sensors and the burglary remained undiscovered until Monday, November 20. Three months before the incident, the criminals rented a commercial property in Thika town and dug 120 meters beneath blocks of houses to a position beneath the bank. The gang had renovated the property and put up a sign indicating it was a landscaping company selling both natural and artificial grass as well as other plants.

Remain calm, don’t be provoked by court ruling, NASA supporters told

NASA has advised its supporters to remain calm even if they are provoked by their opponents. “We urge you to be still, focused and wait for the way forward from the NASA leadership,” director of communication Philip Etale said in a tweet. The country has been politically polarised after the August 8 General Election. The tweet was posted soon after the Supreme Court threw out a petition against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the October 26 presidential rerun. Former Kilome MP Harun Mwau’s petition was thrown out.

Tough task for Uhuru as swearing in plans start

President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta faces an arduous task in his second term, trying to drive his development agenda and bind up the nation’s wounds. He is to be sworn in on Tuesday next week but heightened ethnic tensions fuelled by political rhetoric still threaten national unity. NASA chief Raila Odinga is also to be sworn in next Tuesday as President of the People’s Republic of Kenya, fuelling a secession push. The Supreme Court yesterday upheld Uhuru’s victory in the October 26 rerun. He ran virtually unopposed, since Raila Odinga and supporters boycotted the polls.

Soldiers don’t smuggle charcoal in Somalia – KDF

The Kenya Defense Forces yesterday disputed allegations its soldiers are involved in charcoal smuggling in Somalia. The charcoal trade generates major income for al Shabaab. KDF spokesman Col David Obonyo rejected as untrue the UN Security Council’s Somalia and Ethiopia Monitoring Group’s report that KDF is involvedin export and import of charcoal from and into Somalia. He said it [the report] is similar to the one the group has been making “with a little variation in wording every year around the same time since 2012”.

Kiraitu directs traders to occupy Sh130 million market

Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi has ordered traders in Nkubu town to move into a multi-million shilling market that has remained unused for the last five years. Nkubu horticulture market, which cost more than Sh130 million to build through the Smallholder Horticulture Marketing Programme (Shomap), was completed in 2012 but has never been utilised. It is one of seven ‘white elephant’ markets and collection centres that were constructed in Meru County at a total cost of Sh248.5 million.

Kenya politics slows business in Uganda

Business activity in the Ugandan private sector has slightly slowed as the effects of political instability in Kenya found their way into the economy. The Stanbic Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a product of IHS Markit, indicates the headline figure was at 52.8 in October, down from 53.8 in September this year. According to the report, the five monitored sub-sectors, agriculture, services, construction, wholesale and retail registered a boost in output and new business inflows in October.

Coffee price falls as rains slow supply of good beans

Coffee prices at the weekly Nairobi auction dropped seven per cent in last week’s sale after registering good performance in the previous sale. A report by Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) shows a 50-kilogramme bag traded at Sh20,909 down from an average Sh19,897. The price, however, is expected to improve in the coming sales after quality crop started trickling into the auction. It has been experiencing a shortage of good quality crop in recent days forcing the trading to be suspended to accumulate enough crop to sustain the sale.