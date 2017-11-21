News headlines

News highlights

High Court bars Counties from passing NASA’s People’s Assembly motion

The High Court in Kitui has issued orders barring County Assemblies from passing or implementing National Super Alliance’s (NASA) motions on the formation of the People’s Assembly. Justice Lilian Mutende issued the order pending determination of a case filed by a lobby group, Counties Development Group. The court granted the lobby group’s plea to have county assemblies restrained from constituting a Special College for the appointment of election members, delegations and observers of the People’s Assembly. It also blocked any participation in the People’s Assembly, implementing the motions tabled and moved before the county assemblies.

Kisumu youths attempt to burn down police station following Court ruling

Kisumu youths attempted to burn down Kondele Police Station following yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, which confirmed the legitimacy of Uhuru Kenyatta’s Presidential win. The two attempts were thwarted by police officers who used water to put out the fire. The officers drove out the youths from the area after they barricaded the Kisumu-Kakamega Road with burning tyres.

Carter Centre observer group tells Uhuru to work towards lasting peace

The Carter Centre, a US based non-profit organisation that seeks to resolve conflicts, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to initiate a sustained national dialogue to alleviate tensions witnessed during the election period. The observer team also told all parties in the contest to accept the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold the October 26 election results. The group stated that Kenyatta, who has a fresh mandate to lead all Kenyans, should re-initiate the national dialogue that culminated in the 2010 Constitution.

Business highlights

Mombasa port traffic up 10%

Mombasa handled 10.6% more cargo in the first nine months of this year, helped by an expansion of its handling capacity and a new railway system, the port’s management said on Monday. Activity in east Africa’s biggest port is considered a measure of economic activity for the region. Mombasa handles imports such as fuel for Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The increased traffic comes despite prolonged tensions over an election in August which was nullified and then rerun in October.

East Africa gains increased access to ARV drugs

Developing new antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and using technology for early diagnosis are among steps needed to sustain momentum in fighting HIV/AIDS and ending the disease as a public health threat by 2030, UNAIDS said in a report on Monday. The United Nations AIDS agency said that by June this year around 21 million people were receiving life-prolonging ARV treatment, with rapid progress seen over the past five years when the numbers of people accessing medication nearly doubled. “The pace of scale-up has been particularly remarkable in eastern and southern Africa, the region most affected by the epidemic,” said the Right to Health report.

Insurers move to fight motor fraud with launch of new portal

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) has said that a new system dubbed the Integrated Motor Insurance Database System portal, meant to curb rampant fraud, will be up and running by the end of January 2018. The system will provide members with a portal where they can verify the validity of information provided by customers. From the portal, underwriters will be able to verify the underwriting and claims history of an insured motorist as well as receive alerts on various fraud indicators that will be built into the system when it is completed and fully functional.

Sports highlights

Brighton hold Stoke to a 2-2 draw

Stoke were denied back-to-back away Premier League wins for the first time since October 2015, after Jose Izquierdo’s second-half strike earned Brighton a 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gave Stoke the lead with a fine finish after receiving Xherdan Shaqiri’s measured pass but after Brighton were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty, the hosts equalised through Pascal Gross.

Mohamed Salah has already met expectations this season, says Liverpool boss

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed the form of Mohamed Salah this season, insisting the forward has already met his expectations. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a successful start to his career at Liverpool after moving to Anfield from Roma for £34m in the summer. The Egypt international has scored eight goals in his last six appearances for Liverpool, and Klopp believes the forward’s continued success can see him improve further this season.

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane confident team will beat Apoel in Cyprus

Zinedine Zidane says he is not worried about Real Madrid’s form as he looks for a win over Apoel in Cyprus which would seal the holders’ place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Real fell 10 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga after a 0-0 draw with city rivals Atletico and have won just once in four games.