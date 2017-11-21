Evening news headlines

News highlights

Baringo Governor tells Raila to accept Uhuru as President

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis has urged NASA leader Raila Odinga to accept the outcome of yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling and help preach peace to reunite the country. He said that while members of the Jubilee Party respect Raila, they disagree with his alleged tactics that seek to sabotage the economy.

Nairobi Governor intensifies fight against illegal dumping, says offenders will be arrested

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered his inspectorate department to arrest anyone found dumping as his administration revs up efforts to clean up the County. Sonko said his team’s investigations have revealed that some hotel owners ask street families to collect their garbage through the back doors at night then dump them along lanes and in open spaces within the Central Business District for a small fee.

Uhuru vows to begin healing process following next week’s inauguration

President Uhuru Kenyatta has has pledged to serve all Kenyans and despite their political affiliations and develop all parts. He promised to unite Kenyans and initiate a national healing process when he starts his second term next Tuesday, State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu has said. He made the announcements at Harambee House in Nairobi, adding that the Jubilee Party administration will not marginalise any part of the country.

Business highlights

Coffee company Eaagads posts half year loss before taxation of Ksh21.4 million

Coffee company, Eaagads has posted a half year loss before taxation of Ksh21.4 million versus a loss of Ksh11.7 million a year ago. For the Half Year ended September 2017, the company posted a revenue of Ksh44.7 million versus Ksh72.7 million a year ago . The firm said its coffee bushes are in good shape to produce an improved crop in the last half of the financial year.

Tuskys expands Nyanza footprint with Kisumu and Kisii branch openings

Tuskys Supermarkets is set to open two new premium branches in Kisumu and Kisii this week. The two new stores revamped at an investment cost of Ksh240 million will push up the retailer’s branch network to 64 stores with 57 branches in Kenya and seven in Uganda. The retailer also owns Mavazi, a clothing and accessories departmental store with plans to open similar outlets next year. The retailer’s CEO, Dan Githua, says the two stores with a cumulative shop floor space of more than 40,000 square feet, will provide an expanded range of economic benefits to the Nyanza region with direct and indirect employment, expanded supply opportunities and wider market choice for customers.

Chemeli Sugar Company calls for government intervention in Ksh1 billion spat with KRA

Chemelil Sugar Company officials have called on the government to negotiate with the Kenya Revenue Authority to settle its Ksh1 billion debt on a manageable repayment plan. Chemeli Chairman Benson Owiti said the debt has made it difficult for the firm to cater for overhead costs needed to run the business.

Sports highlights

Everton striker Oumar Niasse charged for dive against Crystal Palace

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player to be charged by the Football Association for “successful deception of a match official”. The Senegal international won a controversial penalty, after minimal contact from Scott Dann, in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, with Leighton Baines scoring the penalty. Niasse went on to score the equaliser at Selhurst Park.

FIFA contacts WADA Doctor over doping claims in football

FIFA, the football industry’s governing body, has been speaking to Dr Richard McLaren, a sports lawyer commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as part of an investigation into alleged doping. McLaren produced a report which detailed a Russian state-sponsored doping programme involving more than 1,000 athletes across some 30 sports. He listed 33 footballers in his report, prompting FIFA to launch its inquiry. McLaren, a Canadian law professor and sports lawyer, was commissioned by the Agency to probe the allegations of Russian state-sponsored doping and subsequently produced his damning report in 2016.

Barcelona accelerate plan to sign Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil

Barcelona are accelerating their plans to sign Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil. The Germany international is out of contract in the summer and could be sold for a cut-price in January with the Gunners wary of losing a player of his quality for free. Barcelona are frontrunners for his signature, with Ozil open to the idea of playing at the Camp Nou despite spending three years at their bitter rivals Real Madrid. The 29-year-old is also thought to be a Manchester United transfer target after working with Jose Mourinho in Spain.