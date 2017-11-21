Business highlights – November 21, 2017

Mombasa port traffic up 10%

Mombasa handled 10.6% more cargo in the first nine months of this year, helped by an expansion of its handling capacity and a new railway system, the port’s management said on Monday. Activity in east Africa’s biggest port is considered a measure of economic activity for the region. Mombasa handles imports such as fuel for Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The increased traffic comes despite prolonged tensions over an election in August which was nullified and then rerun in October.

East Africa gains increased access to ARV drugs

Developing new antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and using technology for early diagnosis are among steps needed to sustain momentum in fighting HIV/AIDS and ending the disease as a public health threat by 2030, UNAIDS said in a report on Monday. The United Nations AIDS agency said that by June this year around 21 million people were receiving life-prolonging ARV treatment, with rapid progress seen over the past five years when the numbers of people accessing medication nearly doubled. “The pace of scale-up has been particularly remarkable in eastern and southern Africa, the region most affected by the epidemic,” said the Right to Health report.

Insurers move to fight motor fraud with launch of new portal

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) has said that a new system dubbed the Integrated Motor Insurance Database System portal, meant to curb rampant fraud, will be up and running by the end of January 2018. The system will provide members with a portal where they can verify the validity of information provided by customers. From the portal, underwriters will be able to verify the underwriting and claims history of an insured motorist as well as receive alerts on various fraud indicators that will be built into the system when it is completed and fully functional.