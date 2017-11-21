Afternoon sports highlights – November 21, 2017

Ronaldinho says Pep Guardiola can repeat Barcelona success at Man City
Ronaldinho believes Pep Guardiola will bring the same kind of success to Manchester City as he did at Barcelona. In four years at Barcelona between 2008-2012, Guardiola won 14 trophies, including the Champions League twice and three La Liga titles in a row. While he is yet to win any silverware with Man City, Guardiola has enjoyed a brilliant start to his second season in charge, having won all but two games in all competitions.
Newcastle receive bid from British Businesswoman Amanda Staveley
British businesswoman Amanda Staveley has submitted a formal takeover offer to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to buy the club. Ms Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners tabled a bid to buy Newcastle from Mr Ashley late last week. This came after more than two months of negotiations.
Borussia Dortmund Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to the squad
Gabonese and French national Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to the Borussia Dortmund squad for a match in which Tottenham aim to secure top spot in their Champions League group. Striker Aubameyang missed Friday’s Bundesliga defeat at Stuttgart as punishment for being late for training and shooting an unauthorised video at the club’s training ground.
