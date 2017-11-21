Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Rift Valley politicians urge voters to support Ruto’s bid for President in 2022

A group of Rift Valley-based politicians led by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has urged voters to support Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the top seat in 2022. Speaking as Mandago led a six-hour celebration in Eldoret following the verdict legitimising Uhuru Kenyatta’s Presidential victory, politicians who attended said they would aim for Kenya’s unity and Ruto’s 2022 plan.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua wants Constitution amended to cater for election losers

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua has called for a constitutional amendment to create the post of Prime Minister and Deputy, arguing that the move may help alleviate political tensions while accommodating those who lose in a general election. Speaking at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Mutua added that the amended constitution should allow those vying for the Presidency to also seek other positions such as MP, Senator or Governor.

No irregularities in this year’s KCPE exams, Education Ministry confirms

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has confirmed that his Ministry did not record any irregularities in this year’s KCPE examinations. Speaking earlier today in Nairobi, he noted that every candidate is getting results with an accuracy rate of 98%. The “No single case of malpractice was registered and there were no missing marks.” Forty nine per cent girls and 50.19 per cent boys wrote the tests. Matiang’i reported that 9,846 candidates scored 400 marks and above, compared to 5,144 in 2016. “All candidates with more than 400 marks will be placed in national schools without discrimination,” he said. The minister said six special needs candidates scored more than 400 marks and that the best one had 426. The number of those who scored less than 100 marks decreased by 4,000, from 6,000 last year.

Business highlights

Kenya Forestry Service appeals to donors to help boost country’s tree cover

The Kenya Forest Service has appealed to donors to fund community forest associations in a bid to boost the country’s tree cover. Tthe move will supplement a fund that the environmental body has set up, Chief Conservator Emilio Mugo confirmed. He stated that donor support will help the country archive a tree cover of 10% before 2030.

Kenya based Levi franchise holder set to invest Ksh75 million in new outlets

Fashion retailer Manix Clothing Store is set to invest Sh75 million in its latest expansion drive that will see it open five additional branches countrywide. The firm targets to open more stores in Eldoret, Mombasa and Kisumu over the next two years in line with its latest expansion drive. The retailer runs the Manix Clothing Store for general wear, Manix Kiddz brand targeting children and is also the country’s franchise holder for Levi’s brand.

Future Energy East Africa to highlight opportunities in the power sector at Nairobi expo

East Africa is set to have more than 50,000MW of generation potential by 2030 by 2020, a report by Future Energy East Africa – longest running regional power conference and exhibition in East Africa – has confirmed. Speaking ahead of a November 29 forum for the energy sector, the event’s organisers said Kenya is expected to generate more than 50% of total electricity from renewable sources – the highest ratio of any Sub Saharan African country. Uganda has an estimated geothermal resource potential of 450MW Kenya has committed to constructing 10,354 KM of transmission lines by 2030 in rural and urban areas as part of electrification project at a cost of USD$4.5 billion.

Sports highlights

Ronaldinho says Pep Guardiola can repeat Barcelona success at Man City

Ronaldinho believes Pep Guardiola will bring the same kind of success to Manchester City as he did at Barcelona. In four years at Barcelona between 2008-2012, Guardiola won 14 trophies, including the Champions League twice and three La Liga titles in a row. While he is yet to win any silverware with Man City, Guardiola has enjoyed a brilliant start to his second season in charge, having won all but two games in all competitions.

Newcastle receive bid from British Businesswoman Amanda Staveley

British businesswoman Amanda Staveley has submitted a formal takeover offer to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to buy the club. Ms Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners tabled a bid to buy Newcastle from Mr Ashley late last week. This came after more than two months of negotiations.

Borussia Dortmund Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to the squad

Gabonese and French national Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to the Borussia Dortmund squad for a match in which Tottenham aim to secure top spot in their Champions League group. Striker Aubameyang missed Friday’s Bundesliga defeat at Stuttgart as punishment for being late for training and shooting an unauthorised video at the club’s training ground.