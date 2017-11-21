Afternoon business highlights – November 21, 2017

Kenya Forestry Service appeals to donors to help boost country’s tree cover

The Kenya Forest Service has appealed to donors to fund community forest associations in a bid to boost the country’s tree cover. Tthe move will supplement a fund that the environmental body has set up, Chief Conservator Emilio Mugo confirmed. He stated that donor support will help the country archive a tree cover of 10% before 2030.

Kenya based Levi franchise holder set to invest Ksh75 million in new outlets

Fashion retailer Manix Clothing Store is set to invest Sh75 million in its latest expansion drive that will see it open five additional branches countrywide. The firm targets to open more stores in Eldoret, Mombasa and Kisumu over the next two years in line with its latest expansion drive. The retailer runs the Manix Clothing Store for general wear, Manix Kiddz brand targeting children and is also the country’s franchise holder for Levi’s brand.

Future Energy East Africa to highlight opportunities in the power sector at Nairobi expo

East Africa is set to have more than 50,000MW of generation potential by 2030 by 2020, a report by Future Energy East Africa – longest running regional power conference and exhibition in East Africa – has confirmed. Speaking ahead of a November forum for the energy sector, the event’s organisers said Kenya is expected to generate more than 50% of total electricity from renewable sources – the highest ratio of any Sub Saharan African country. Uganda has an estimated geothermal resource potential of 450MW Kenya has committed to constructing 10,354 KM of transmission lines by 2030 in rural and urban areas as part of electrification project at a cost of US$4.5 billion.