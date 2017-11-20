Supreme Court upholds Uhuru Kenyatta’s Presidential win

Kenya’s Supreme Court has today upheld Uhuru Kenyatta’s Presidential win in the October repeat election. The Judges rules that petitions against his victory had no merit. The Court unanimously voted in favour of the re-election. As such, Kenyatta is set to be sworn in on Tuesday next week.

The Judges, led by Chief Justice David Maraga, dismissed two consolidated petitions against Kenyatta’s re-election and moved to validate the October 26 polls. Based on the ruling, Uhuru is set to take the top seat for a second term following a series of protests from the National Super Alliance coalition. The opposition party has been against Uhuru’s re-election, claiming that both the August and October polls were riddled with irregularities.