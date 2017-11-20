Sports highlights – November 20, 2017

Kenya Under 20 team pushed out of FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The national women’s U-20 football team was pushed out of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier in the second round after succumbing to a 10-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Ghana. The Junior Harambee Starlets managed to reach the second round by beating Botswana 7-1 before edging out Ethiopia with a score of 4-3. After falling 5-0 in the first leg away in Cape Coast, the team was however, unable to overturn the heavy deficit, as they were handed a 5-1 thrashing in the return leg played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Watford beat West Ham 2-0 as Manager David Moyes faces criticism for weak start at the team’s helm

The appointment of David Moyes at West Ham failed to deliver an instant reaction as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday. On his Hammers bow, Moyes’ team were seen off by goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison as Watford boss Marco Silva further enhanced his reputation. There was cause for hope for Moyes as his team had six shots on target, but a mixture of wayward finishing and two brilliant stops from Heurelho Gomes blunted their progress.

Sunderland boss says uncommitted players will be axed

New Sunderland Manager Chris Coleman has warned the size of the challenge he faces means he will quickly get rid of players he feels lack commitment. Coleman, 47, left his job as Wales boss to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal to succeed the sacked Simon Grayson. He admits it is a daunting task given that Sunderland is at the bottom of the Championship.