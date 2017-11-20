Newspaper summaries – November 20, 2017

Daily Nation

All eyes on judges as Kenyans wait eagerly

Supreme Court judges held a day-long meeting on Sunday to finalise their judgment on two petitions seeking to annul President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory for the second time in three months. The judges chose the Supreme Court building to deliberate the judgement that they will make Monday with President Kenyatta waiting to know which direction their determination will take and the subsequent ramifications.

Robert Mugabe remains Zimbabwean president

Robert Mugabe clung on as Zimbabwe’s president Sunday, using national TV to insist he still holds power despite a military takeover and mounting pressure for his autocratic 37-year rule to end. Crowds who gathered in bars and cafes in Harare to watch the address, which was widely expected would end in the 93-year-old’s resignation, were left stunned and disconsolate.

TSC finally pays Sh17bn teachers’ pension arrears

More than 22,000 teachers who retired between 1998 and 2003 will soon cash their pension arrears cheque after their former employer finally cleared the way for the release of the Sh17 billion, 18 years after they first demanded it. Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia told the Nation that she had signed off the pension for the retirees.

The Standard

Jubilee, NASA leaders clash over miller woes

Jubilee and NASA leaders clashed over who played a role in the Mumias Sugar Company woes. Jubilee leaders claimed NASA co-principal and Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetang’ula was behind problems facing the miller. Speaking during the funeral service of Thomas Aseka, son of Mumias’ Managing Director Nashon Aseka at Sabatia, Butere, they accused Wetang’ula of being among people who sold the company’s land in Busia County for Sh40 million.

Governors struggle to keep regions afloat amid cash woes

County governments have been reduced to begging for money from Treasury after the national government stopped disbursing funds meant for development and salaries. While the county governments have issued threats of legal action, Treasury has refused to budge, causing the counties to continue tightening their belts.

Mathare MP Antony Oluoch shot during confrontations between locals, police

A politician affiliated to the National Super Alliance (NASA) has been shot in Nairobi. Mathare Member of Parliament Antony Oluoch was shot on the leg during confrontations between locals and police in Baba Dogo on Sunday. The legislator was rushed to Nairobi Hospital for treatment. Tension remained high in a section of Mathare in Nairobi after the death of four people in Riverside area, Ruaraka sparked protests on Sunday morning. The four, among them a woman are reported to have been killed by unknown assailants.

The Star

Eight killed, MP shot in fresh violence in Nairobi

Eight people were hacked to death and others shot by unknown assailants at dawn in Nairobi yesterday. And an Opposition MP sustained gunshot wounds, a day before the Supreme Court makes its ruling on the presidential petition. Parts of the city have been gripped by tension since Friday, when at least 10 people were killed in violence involving the police and opposition supporters who were accompanying their leader Raila Odinga after a trip abroad. Japheth Koome, the police commander in the city, said investigations had started after four bodies were found in the Mathare Area Four slum on Sunday morning.

Cops dump 10 bodies at City Mortuary, claim they are victims of mob injustice

Details have emerged of how at least 10 people were either hacked to death or shot dead mainly around Landhies Road by unknown people when NASA leader Raila Odinga fought his way to Nairobi’s downtown on Friday. Raila said 15 people were killed by the police. He said the bodies were taken to various morgues, including City Mortuary and Chiromo, and were all registered as unknown individuals, who died as a result of “mob injustice”. Yesterday, the Star visited City Mortuary and found 10 bodies — six had deep cuts, which seemed to have been inflicted with blunt objects, while three had bullet wounds.

Sober up or plunge Kenya into chaos, Sapit warns politicians

ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has warned of chaos similar to the post-election violence of 2007/08 if politicians do not sober up. Addressing the press at the ACK St Peter’s Cathedral in Garissa yesterday, Sapit said the current political standoff can easily turn to violence. He said Kenyans are suffering as Jubilee and NASA engage in political supremacy battles.

Business Daily

Thousands of jobs at risk as firms try to protect profits

The softening economy has put thousands of jobs in corporate Kenya on the line, as chief executives increasingly come under pressure to cut costs to protect profit margins for shareholders. Elevated political uncertainty on the back of a slowdown in credit growth and a biting drought earlier in the year has dampened expansion in national wealth, cutting down net earnings for companies. Seven out of 17 firms which have released their financial performance statement since September have made a loss, filings with the Nairobi Securities Exchange, where their shares trade, show.

North Rift widens cash streams to mining, hydro power and tourism

County governments in the North Rift are targeting investments in mining, tourism and sports industries to expand their economic base and diversify their revenue streams in order to stop over-reliance on the traditional maize and dairy sub-sectors. The counties have set their sights on high profile local and international investors, a move that was jointly mooted under the nascent North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb). One of the key aims of the bloc is to unlock investments in the region and enhance its status as the gateway to East and Central Africa.

Farmers face post-harvest setbacks of over Sh23bn

Maize farmers will lose an estimated Sh23 billion worth of grain due to poor post-harvest handling, bringing to question the country’s ability to improve its food security. Farmers are ill-equipped to control post-harvest losses as they lack driers and proper storage facilities when the harvesting season coincides with the rains, like is the case at the moment, exposing the produce to dangerous aflatoxin. The Ministry of Agriculture estimates that growers will lose 7.4 million bags of maize, which is an equivalent of 20 per cent of the projected harvest of 37 million bags this year.