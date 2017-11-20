News headlines

News highlights

Supreme Court set to rule on validity of October 26 repeat election

The Supreme Court will today rule on whether President Uhuru Kenyatta can be sworn in for a second term or if there must be yet another vote. After hearing two days of arguments on the validity of the second vote, Chief Justice David Maraga said last week a six-judge bench would hand down its decision Monday — the constitutional deadline. The ruling will either call for a third presidential election to be held within 60 days or clear the way for Kenyatta’s swearing in on November 28.

Ruto calls for peace following Baba Dogo killings

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to maintain peace following the killings of at least four people in Nairobi’s Baba Dogo area. Speaking at the St Mark’s ACK, Mukui Parish in Kabete Constituency during the Church’s 43rd Anniversary on Sunday, Ruto urged different communities to live together as they have done irrespective of their political affiliations. He said every community had the right to live in Nairobi and any other place in the country without intimidation.

Communications Authority bans live broadcasts of political rallies

Communications Authority of Kenya has banned live broadcasts of political rallies, after all the main TV stations showed hours of live footage of chaos following NASA leader Raila Odinga’s return to the country, Reuters reports. The ban comes after police clashed with a crowd that was protesting on Sunday against the overnight murder of four people in Nairobi.

Business highlights

Deadline for MPs to declare their wealth expires today

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has given MPs until the close of business today to declare their wealth. But the disclosures will be kept under lock and key as has been the practice since the Public Officers and Ethics Act was passed in 2003. Mr Muturi wants all the 349 MPs to hand in their declaration of income, assets and liabilities alongside those of their spouses and dependent children under the age of 18 years in accordance with the Act.

Saccos to start blacklisting defaulters in 2018

Kenya’s Credit Information Sharing (CIS) Association will enable Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations to limit their loan portfolio risk and ease the burden on loan guaranters who end up losing their deposits when a member defaults. This means SACCOs will from soon have full access to the credit information sharing framework, making it easy to weed out loan defaulters.

Mombasa tourist numbers up as less visitors jet to Nairobi during extended polling period

Mombasa has seen its tourist numbers rise through the political season as Nairobi saw its visitor numbers fall, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has confirmed. In its latest report, the Bureau foung that visitor numbers entering the country through the Moi International Airport Mombasa increased to 10,729 in August, from 9,817 in August 2016, an increase of 912. International tourists arriving through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport however went down by 8,088 from 87,141 entering the nation through Nairobi in August 2016 to 79,053 during the same period this year. This has been attributed to the General Elections.

Sports highlights

Kenya Under 20 team pushed out of FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The national women’s U-20 football team was pushed out of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier in the second round after succumbing to a 10-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Ghana. The Junior Harambee Starlets managed to reach the second round by beating Botswana 7-1 before edging out Ethiopia with a score of 4-3. After falling 5-0 in the first leg away in Cape Coast, the team was however, unable to overturn the heavy deficit, as they were handed a 5-1 thrashing in the return leg played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Watford beat West Ham 2-0 as Manager David Moyes faces criticism for weak start at the team’s helm

The appointment of David Moyes at West Ham failed to deliver an instant reaction as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday. On his Hammers bow, Moyes’ team were seen off by goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison as Watford boss Marco Silva further enhanced his reputation. There was cause for hope for Moyes as his team had six shots on target, but a mixture of wayward finishing and two brilliant stops from Heurelho Gomes blunted their progress.

Sunderland boss says uncommitted players will be axed

New Sunderland Manager Chris Coleman has warned the size of the challenge he faces means he will quickly get rid of players he feels lack commitment. Coleman, 47, left his job as Wales boss to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal to succeed the sacked Simon Grayson. He admits it is a daunting task given that Sunderland is at the bottom of the Championship.