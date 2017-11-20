Evening news headlines

News highlights

DP Ruto elated with Supreme Court ruling

Deputy President William Ruto has expressed his elation with regard to today’s Supreme Court ruling declaring the Octobe re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta as valid. In a statement issued earlier today, Ruto said that the country now has hope for the future. The DP has on occasion, called out the opposition for allegedly trying to sabotage the electoral process. Ruto has been exchanging verbal blows with NASA part leaders in the run up to today’s ruling.

KWS kicks off aerial survey of Kenya’s wildlife

The Kenya Wildlife Service has kicked off this year’s aerial survey of elephants, buffaloes, grevy’s zebras and giraffe in the greater northern landscape of Kenya. The exercise which will be carried out until the end of the month will cover the Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo, Marsabit and Meru ecosystems. In a statement, KWS spokesman Paul Gathitu said the data collected will be compared with that from past aerial surveys to discern the species trends as well as establish their total numbers and distribution.

NASA dismisses Court’s validation of October 26 election, vows to move forward with action plan in five days

The National Super Alliance coalition, through its CEO, Joseph Magaya, has vowed to go forward with a soon to be revealed action plan within the next five days following today’s Supreme Court ruling that affirmed Uhuru Kenyatta’s wi n in the last Presidential race. Magaya said that NASA has no comment on the decision rendered today, adding that the party refused to legitimize “what it termed as a charade carried out through the Supreme Court.

Business highlights

US university partners with Nestlé to train Kenya’s Healthcare Professionals in pediatric nutrition

Over 30 nurses and nutritionists from Kenya have successfully completed a seven-month Post Graduate Program in Pediatric Nutrition (PGPN) course developed and offered in association with Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) and supported by Nestlé Nutrition Institute. Boston University and Nestlé Nutrition Institute launched the programme to help bridge the knowledge gap in pediatric nutrition as a means of addressing the rising cases of infant and maternal malnutrition in the country. Over 100 healthcare professionals drawn from Kenyan public and private universities have gone through the programme boosting their ability to integrate pediatric nutrition into clinical practice to help in the fight against infant mortality and malnutrition. According to Kenya Demographic Healthy Survey 2014, infant mortality rate is 39 deaths per 1,000 live births and under-five mortality rate is 52 deaths per 1,000 live births while 26% of children under 5 are stunted (too short for age).

Kenya Railways set to changes Madaraka Express schedule

The Madaraka Express Passenger Service has revised the train schedules on the Mombasa Nairobi passenger train schedule effective on first December. The Inter County service to Mombasa via Athi River, Emali, Kibwezi, Mtito Andei, Voi, Miasenyi, Mariakani stations will be departing Nairobi station in Syokimau at 8am and is expected to arrive in Mombasa by 1pm. The Nairobi bound one will be leaving the Mombasa station at 7:15am to arrive in Nairobi at 1.15pm after making seven stops along the 472 KM line.

Tuskys continues expansion with opening of second Kisii branch

Regional retailer Tuskys Supermarket is set to open a branch in Kisii on Tuesday. Naivas Supermarket and Choppies Supermarket were said to have been eyeing the strategic retail outlet, but Tuskys, which is in merger talks with Nakumatt, has secured the premises. The move is the latest in a series of intense battles that has pitted retailers across the country against each other.

Sports highlights

Arsenal close to agreement for Borussia Dortmund’s chief scout Sven Mislintat

Arsenal are in talks with Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated chief scout Sven Mislintat about a switch to the Emirates, Sky Sports News understands. The Gunners are hoping to appoint Mislintat as de facto head of recruitment – overseeing the club’s scouting and recruitment alongside current chief scout Steve Rowley.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba not at Steven Gerrard levels, says Manager Rafa Benitez

Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez says Paul Pogba must produce more consistent performances before he can be compared to Steven Gerrard. Pogba scored one goal and created another against Benitez’s Newcastle United side on Saturday as the Manchester United midfielder made an impressive return from injury in their 4-1 victory at Old Trafford. However, Benitez believes Pogba has some way to go before he can be classed in the same category as former Liverpool skipper Gerrard.

Man City join Premier League rivals in race to sign Schalke star Leon Goretzka

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Schalke’s star midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to reports. The 22-year-old will become a free agent next summer after rejecting a new contract with the Bundesliga side. Pep Guardiola is targeting a replacement for Yaya Toure who is set to leave the Etihad next year. And with Fernandinho soon to turn 33, City are keen on landing one of Europe’s brightest prospects. Schalke will look to cash in on the German international in January to avoid losing him on a free, with a potential bidding war to ensue.